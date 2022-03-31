Bath Savings Trust Co Buys Pool Corp, Cigna Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

- New Purchases: YETI, AFL,
- Added Positions: POOL, VCSH, XOM, CI, GNRC, ABT, WSO, TMO, EQIX, ORLY, PYPL, PEP, PFE, VTV, VZ, ABBV, SCHB, SCHG, VUG, BSV, WEX, AXP, CL, COST, DG, ULTA, BAC, CAT, VXUS, VOO, TRMB, ITW, IBM, EFA, DE, VIG, DOW, DUK, DD, VEA, IJH, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, VCIT, AAPL, BF.B, SBUX, BND, INTU, ECL, GOOGL, ACN, PFF, ADP, EL, FDS, IDXX, PSK, MCD, TIP, BIV, TGT, LOW, JKHY, ZTS, INTC, D, KO, CSCO, CVX, MMM, AMGN, WMT, WBA, VFC, T, BDX, BMY, VXF, TSCO, TD, SO, CARR, ROST, ROL, BPOP, OTIS, ORCL, NVO, MDLZ, MRK, GE, ILMN,
- Sold Out: COLM, FB, VCLT, AGG, SCHD, VEU, FDX, GS, LIN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Bath Savings Trust Co
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,578 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 498,944 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 105,427 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Stryker Corp (SYK) - 110,531 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 211,816 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.5 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $64.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,380 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Aflac Inc (AFL)
Bath Savings Trust Co initiated holding in Aflac Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.27 and $66.04, with an estimated average price of $62.64. The stock is now traded at around $65.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,195 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Pool Corp by 102.24%. The purchase prices were between $415.42 and $550.25, with an estimated average price of $467.2. The stock is now traded at around $425.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,236 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Cigna Corp (CI)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 45.36%. The purchase prices were between $217.56 and $245.83, with an estimated average price of $234.16. The stock is now traded at around $255.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,489 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 50.98%. The purchase prices were between $524 and $644.92, with an estimated average price of $574.18. The stock is now traded at around $612.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,310 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 36.82%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $113.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,687 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in American Express Co by 27.99%. The purchase prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62. The stock is now traded at around $182.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,622 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Bath Savings Trust Co added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Columbia Sportswear Co. The sale prices were between $83.72 and $100.35, with an estimated average price of $92.55.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $90.1 and $103.39, with an estimated average price of $96.71.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $53.35 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $58.75.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Bath Savings Trust Co sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $201.09 and $264.91, with an estimated average price of $235.12.
