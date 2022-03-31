Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Salem Capital Management Inc Buys Northway Financial Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Devon Energy Corp

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Woburn, MA, based Investment company Salem Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Northway Financial Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Devon Energy Corp, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2022Q1, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/salem+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,021 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 212,815 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14%
  3. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 138,924 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77%
  4. Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 201,176 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 141,402 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
New Purchase: Northway Financial Inc (NWYF)

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Northway Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,970 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $29.49 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $33.11.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $90.71, with an estimated average price of $82.15.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $270.98 and $327.89, with an estimated average price of $301.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SALEM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles