Salem Capital Management Inc Buys Northway Financial Inc, Sells Lowe's Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Devon Energy Corp

New Purchases: NWYF,

NWYF, Added Positions: EOG, HD, KMB, PAYX, SYK, AVB, T, CL,

EOG, HD, KMB, PAYX, SYK, AVB, T, CL, Reduced Positions: LOW, DVN, MSFT, VNT, BAC, HON, CSCO, SLB, JNJ, MRO, ABT,

LOW, DVN, MSFT, VNT, BAC, HON, CSCO, SLB, JNJ, MRO, ABT, Sold Out: PHG, VTWO, PH,

Woburn, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Northway Financial Inc, sells Lowe's Inc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Devon Energy Corp, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, Vontier Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Salem Capital Management Inc. As of 2022Q1, Salem Capital Management Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,021 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 212,815 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.14% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 138,924 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.77% Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) - 201,176 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 141,402 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

Salem Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Northway Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.63 and $36.75, with an estimated average price of $35.75. The stock is now traded at around $34.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,970 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Koninklijke Philips NV. The sale prices were between $29.49 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $33.11.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.1 and $90.71, with an estimated average price of $82.15.

Salem Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $270.98 and $327.89, with an estimated average price of $301.9.