McAdam, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Phillips Edison Inc, Sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Phillips Edison Inc, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, sells iShares National Muni Bond ETF, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McAdam, LLC. As of 2022Q1, McAdam, LLC owns 214 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 2,555,443 shares, 13.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 117.60% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 2,074,951 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.47% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 1,411,233 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.46% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 2,112,377 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.14% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 1,451,172 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Phillips Edison & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.58 and $35.22, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $34.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 294,835 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,830 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $385.67 and $607.59, with an estimated average price of $484.32. The stock is now traded at around $454.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,582 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The purchase prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24. The stock is now traded at around $118.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,887 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.36 and $65.95, with an estimated average price of $64.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,679 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $35.36. The stock is now traded at around $34.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,996 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 117.60%. The purchase prices were between $49.37 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $52.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.03%. The holding were 2,555,443 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 118.46%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.41%. The holding were 1,411,233 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 362.52%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $54.65, with an estimated average price of $53.08. The stock is now traded at around $51.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 114,571 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.15%. The purchase prices were between $140.07 and $152.37, with an estimated average price of $146.47. The stock is now traded at around $148.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 130,868 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.09%. The purchase prices were between $199.48 and $251.02, with an estimated average price of $220.46. The stock is now traded at around $219.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 79,680 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC added to a holding in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1504.85%. The purchase prices were between $24.8 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 131,437 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $103.16, with an estimated average price of $95.83.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $85.5 and $99.09, with an estimated average price of $91.24.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in NetApp Inc. The sale prices were between $77.33 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $87.17.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $143.98 and $202.66, with an estimated average price of $166.8.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $20.9 and $25.73, with an estimated average price of $23.64.

McAdam, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24.