Zendesk Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

About Zendesk - Champions of Customer Service

