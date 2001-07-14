STRONGHOLD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. on Behalf of Stronghold Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (“Stronghold” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SDIG) on behalf of Stronghold stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Stronghold has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

In October 2021, Stronghold conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 6.88 million shares of Class A common stock for $19.00 per share.

On March 29, 2022, after the market closed, Stronghold announced its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The Company reported a net loss of $0.52 for the quarter, below analyst estimates of $0.04 earnings per share, and Stronghold’s Chief Executive Officer cited “significant headwinds in our operations which have materially impacted recent financial performance.”

On this news, the price of Stronghold shares declined by $3.28 per share, or approximately 32%, from $10.25 per share to close at $6.97 per share on March 30, 2022.

