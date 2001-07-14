UMC Reports Sales for March 2022

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2022.

Revenues for March 2022

Period 2022 2021 Y/Y Change Y/Y (%) March 22,140,452 16,619,555 +5,520,897 +33.22% Jan.-Mar. 63,422,820 47,097,012 +16,325,808 +34.66%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages

(**) All figures are consolidated

