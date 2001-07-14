Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

UMC Reports Sales for March 2022

1 minutes ago
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”), today reported unaudited net sales for the month of March 2022.

Revenues for March 2022

Period

2022

2021

Y/Y Change

Y/Y (%)

March

22,140,452

16,619,555

+5,520,897

+33.22%

Jan.-Mar.

63,422,820

47,097,012

+16,325,808

+34.66%

(*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages
(**) All figures are consolidated

Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.umc.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220407006121r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407006121/en/

