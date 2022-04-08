Empower Clinics Receives Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP) Certification

Credential provides formal recognition that COVID-19 testing sites meets industry best practices

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced today that all three of its COVID-19 testing sites - located at Port of Vancouver, Canada Place and Fairmont Waterfront Hotel - received DAP certification.

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia is a regulatory college which regulates the practice of medicine in British Columbia. All COVID-19 testing in British Columbia requires accreditation by the College's Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP). The Public Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, clarified on March 16, 2021, that any site, laboratory, or company that charges for point of care (POC) testing for COVID-19 is required to receive full independent accreditation through the DAP. As per the College Bylaws, a registrant may not utilize or practice in a diagnostic facility in BC unless that facility is accredited.

"DAP accreditation is a confirmation of Empower's quality, competence and safety as recognized by a medical standards body," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We now have three of the largest, modern and convenient COVID-19 testing sites in the heart of Canada Place in downtown Vancouver. We are well positioned to serve patients in advance of a busy cruise, convention and tourist season for our beautiful city."

Canada Place is part of downtown Vancouver's main convention center area and where most of Vancouver's visiting cruise ships come to dock. It has become a national icon and a hub of activity on Vancouver's waterfront.

Passengers can visit https://www.empowerclinics.com/covid-19-testing/ to book COVID-19 testing solutions that include Rapid Antigen and Rapid PCR (RT-Lamp) tests offered at Empower's clinic located in the Fairmont Waterfront Hotel - adjacent to the port terminal at Canada Place or virtually via telehealth.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:

Steven McAuley CEO

[email protected]

604-227-0865

Investors:

Tamara Mason

Business Development & Communications

[email protected]

604-359-9107

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements that the company are well positioned to serve patients in advance of a busy cruise, convention and tourist season. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may be unable to enter into definitive agreements, or close transactions with respect to, proposed future clinic openings; that due diligence with respect to anticipated clinic openings and acquisitions may not be satisfactory to the Company; risks related to delays in permitting or construction; risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for new clinics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/696655/Empower-Clinics-Receives-Diagnostic-Accreditation-Program-DAP-Certification



