Accenture Agrees to Acquire Avieco to Expand Sustainability Capabilities in the U.K.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has agreed to acquire Avieco, a leading U.K. sustainability consultancy. Upon close of the deal, the acquisition will build on Accenture’s scale and expertise in helping companies across a wide range of sectors to understand, manage and improve their sustainability performance, and create sustainable value for their stakeholders.

The acquisition will strengthen the Accenture+Sustainability+Value+Promise to embed sustainability into everything the company does to create business value and sustainable impact for everyone it serves, at a time when increasing regulation and new standards are expanding the call for accurate data in decision-making by clients across industries.

Avieco’s team of more than 60 professionals, headquartered in London, will bring extensive knowledge in environmental, social and governance (ESG) measurement and reporting, net zero strategy and regulation and real-time data analytics to Accenture%26rsquo%3Bs+Sustainability+Services in the U.K. Avieco’s expertise in sustainability consulting spans a broad range of industries including retail and consumer goods, financial services, technology and media.

“I am delighted to welcome Avieco to Accenture. Its expertise in helping businesses better measure and drive value and impact from their sustainability initiatives for all stakeholders in response to growing demand for transparency and accountability will make it a great fit for Accenture,” said Toby Siddall, Accenture’s Sustainability Services lead in the U.K. and Ireland. “Effective data analytics and ESG+measurement+and+reporting are vital to driving growth through truly sustainable business models and better decision making. Avieco will enhance our ability to help our clients put sustainability at the heart of their business transformations.”

“Avieco plays a central role in helping businesses in the U.K. and Ireland to create a sustainable, low-carbon economy and society,” said Ben Murray, CEO of Avieco. “Accenture’s commitment to sustainability is strongly aligned to ours and its scale will help us expand our mission to turn sustainability promises into actions. Being part of Accenture will create new opportunities for our people and our combined expertise will help businesses become truly sustainable.”

Accenture Sustainability Services provides distinctive services and solutions for clients to become net-zero and circular businesses, leveraging digital investment to create intelligent organisations that are sustainable at their core. Along with its ecosystem partners and ventures into disruptive technologies, as well as deep functional expertise in CFO+%26amp%3B+Enterprise+Value, Accenture is driving transformations at scale with the tools, technology, and methodologies that embed sustainability data, decision-making and performance to effectively measure business value and sustainable impact for all stakeholders.

“The acquisition of Avieco will underscore our commitment to scale the sustainability services we offer clients and deepen our knowledge and experience,” said Peter Lacy, Accenture’s global Sustainability Services lead, global management committee member and chief responsibility officer. “The extensive experience of Avieco’s team with organisations across the U.K. and Ireland will significantly strengthen our ability to help all clients improve ESG performance and embed sustainability into their core business as it becomes an ever-more important driver of competitiveness.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below may be amplified by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the sanctions (including their duration), and other measures being imposed in response to this conflict, as well as any escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict’s current scope. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture and Avieco will not be able to close the transaction in the time period anticipated, or at all, which is dependent on the parties’ ability to satisfy certain closing conditions; the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to match people and skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Accenture’s business and operations, and the extent to which it will continue to do so and its impact on the company’s future financial results are uncertain; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders’ ownership interest in the company; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture’s results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

