Dime Welcomes Jim Cloudman as First Vice President, Relationship Manager

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dime”) ( DCOM), the parent company of Dime Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced today that Jim Cloudman has joined as First Vice President, Relationship Manager. In his role Jim will be responsible for business development throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties.



Most recently, Cloudman was a Senior Portfolio Manager at People’s United Bank and has held various lending positions throughout his career at State Bank of Long Island, Astoria Federal Savings and JP Morgan Chase. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from New York Institute of Technology and an MBA in Finance from C.W. Post-Long Island University.

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $12.0 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.