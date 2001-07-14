Digital Media Solutions, Inc. Announces First-Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

Digital+Media+Solutions%2C+Inc.+%28NYSE%3A+DMS%29, a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers, will release its first-quarter results after the U.S. stock market closes on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The U.S. toll free dial-in for the conference call is 1-844-200-6205, and the international dial-in number is 1-646-904-5544. The access code is 384043. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of the company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.digitalmediasolutions.com.

A replay will be available after the conclusion of the call on May 10, 2022 through May 17, 2022. The U.S. toll-free replay dial-in number is 1-866-813-9403, and the international replay dial-in number is 1-929-458-6194. The replay access code is 447471.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: DMS) is a leading provider of technology-enabled digital performance advertising solutions connecting consumers and advertisers within auto, home, health and life insurance plus a long list of top consumer verticals. The DMS first-party data asset, proprietary advertising technology, significant proprietary media distribution and data-driven processes help digital advertising clients de-risk their advertising spend while scaling their customer bases. Learn more at https%3A%2F%2Fdigitalmediasolutions.com.

