Renalytix plc Issue of shares

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix Plc ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) announces that under the Company's Employee Share Purchase Plan (the "ESPP"), 22,814 new ordinary shares of £0.0025 each in the capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") have been issued to settle the purchase of 11,407 American Depositary Shares, each representing two Ordinary Shares, by employees who participated in the ESPP. This was carried out at a subscription price of $7.8795 per American Depositary Share (£3.00 per Ordinary Share). Further details in relation to the ESPP were contained in the Company's announcement of 2 September 2020.



An application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. It is expected that admission of the 22,814 new Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM will become effective on, or around, 12 April 2022 ("Admission").

Total voting rights

Following Admission, the Company will have 74,760,432 Ordinary Shares in issue with each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company has no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The total number of voting rights in the Company following Admission will therefore be 74,760,432.

For further information, please contact:

Renalytix plc www.renalytix.com James McCullough, CEO Via Walbrook PR Stifel (Nominated Adviser, Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7710 7600 Alex Price / Nicholas Moore Investec Bank plc (Joint Broker) Tel: 020 7597 4000 Gary Clarence / Daniel Adams Walbrook PR Limited Tel: 020 7933 8780 or [email protected] Paul McManus / Lianne Applegarth / Alice Woodings Mob: 07980 541 893 / 07584 391 303 / 07407 804 654 CapComm Partners Tel: 415-389-6400 or [email protected] Peter DeNardo

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that enables early-stage chronic kidney disease progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.