Chart Industries 2022 Investor Day Registration is Open

ATLANTA, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries, is hosting an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Those interested in attending must register for the event on the company’s website at https://investorday.chartindustries.com/; Registration for the event will close on April 25, 2022.



Our Investor Day will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and conclude by 11:30 a.m. ET. Members of Chart’s executive management team, including Jill Evanko (President and CEO), Joe Brinkman (Chief Financial Officer), Joe Belling (Chief Commercial Officer), Doug Ducote (Chief Technology Officer) and Brian Bostrom (President, Global Engineering) will provide an update on the company’s outlook, organic and inorganic strategic activities, ESG, talent, commercial opportunities and operational execution.

For those unable to attend in person, a live webcast and presentation materials will be made available on the Company's investor relations website, ir.chartindustries.com. After the conclusion of the event, a webcast replay will also be made available.

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in the Energy and Industrial Gas markets. Our unique product portfolio is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including upfront engineering, service and repair. Being at the forefront of the clean energy transition, Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 Capture amongst other applications. We are committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for our company as well as our customers. With over 25 global locations from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, we maintain accountability and transparency to our team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit www.chartindustries.com.

Contact:

Wade Suki, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

832-524-7489

[email protected]