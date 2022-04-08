Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Alfa Laval will release first-quarter earnings on April 26th at 13:00 pm CET. The telephone conference will start at 14:00 pm CET

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, April 8, 2022

LUND, Sweden, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To join the telephone conference – hosted by Alfa Laval's President and CEO Tom Erixon and CFO Jan Allde – sign up in advance via the link below. Once registered, you will receive a phone number, a participant pin, and a conference pin. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the event.

http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/8959035

You can also follow the conference via a live webcast. A webcast link will be available on

Alfa Laval - Investors.

Contacts:

Johan Lundin
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

Beata Ardhe
Phone: +46 46 36 65 26
Mobile: +46 709 36 65 26

www.alfalaval.com

The following files are available for download:

