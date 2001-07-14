Nextech AR and Bothwell Cheese Launch AR Human Hologram Smart Packaging Consumer Experience In Hundreds of Stores

Nextech+AR+Solutions+Corp. (“Nextech” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the signing of a unique deal with Bothwell Cheese which uses Nextech’s ARitize+CPGto place a QR code triggered and floor anchored hologram on their cheese labels. This experience can be found on 5 Bothwell Cheese products distributed at all major retailers and independent stores across Canada such as Whole Foods Market, Save-On-Foods, Sobeys, Federated Co-op, Longos, Loblaws and more.

This technology is the future of product interaction with consumers, which distributes product messaging to consumers via hologram in a fun and interactive way. Without requiring any specialized equipment, ARitize CPG lets brands easily create interactive experiences with smart packaging for POS, online and in-home to increase confidence, encourage repeat buyers and reduce returns.

Preview the Bothwell Cheese AR experience - click+here+to+watch+video

This deal showcases Nextech as a solutions provider in a new industry for the Company: food products, and showcases Bothwell Cheese as a forward-thinking brand which is engaging consumers in an innovative way to capture minds and market share. As a provider of premier artisanal cheese varieties, Bothwell is the first food products provider that Nextech has contracted for its ARitize CPG on their product labels. This opens the door to a huge opportunity in the food products/services industry worldwide, as the technology is both engaging and scalable. Nextech has already entered into the food services industry as an augmented reality technology partner with their recent+contract+with+Restaurants+Canada. As more businesses both in this industry and others around the globe are looking for unique ways to connect with their customers, Nextech’s ARitize CPG offers a unique solution in the marketplace.

Announced in 2020, Nextech+launched+is+groundbreaking+AR+human+hologram+marketing+platform. Formerly known as Genie AR/Genie in a Bottle, this product has been rebranded to ARitize CPG (CPG = Consumer Packaged Goods) and is an Augmented Reality hologram experience, triggered by a visual anchor such as a QR code placed on product packaging, in-store aisles or end-cap displays. This interactive AR hologram takes smart packaging to a new level with exciting 3D objects, innovative visual effects and engaging episodic content. Nextech’s Aritize CPG is part of the Smart Packaging market, which Vantage Market Research estimates will reach over $33B by 2021 with a CAGR of 12%.

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR commented, “This is the first of many exciting augmented reality consumer packaged goods launches happening. We are proud to partner with a great, innovative brand like Bothwell Cheese, who understands the value of these interactive AR experiences and the benefits it brings to both their brand and their consumers. Bothwell Cheese is distributed in hundreds of stores across Canada, meaning our technology and the Bothwell Cheese chef (appearing as a human hologram) will be seen by thousands if not millions of consumers, demonstrating the power of using augmented reality in marketing.”

Milena Zekic, Marketing Manager at Bothwell Cheese commented, “Bothwell Cheese is proud to be the pioneer in leveraging Nextech’s ARitize+CPG experience on the new line of our lactose-free cheeses. By scanning the QR code on the packaging, consumers will be introduced to Bothwell’s own chef John via a floor anchored human hologram, who will walk them through our lactose-free cheese portfolio, and explain the key benefits of our new products. Additionally, consumers will be prompted to download a $1 off digital coupon, that can be redeemed at any store in Canada where the product is listed, along with an option to review the recipes made with our lactose-free cheeses. This unique marketing tool will bring consumers one step closer to our new product line, helping them get educated on our cheeses, while enjoying the premium taste and quality of our products.”

Bothwell Cheese AR Experience

Try It Yourself

1. Scan the QR Code using your smartphone

2. Download the ARitize mobile App

3. Launch the augmented reality human hologram experience

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.Nextechar.com.

About Nextech AR

Nextech AR Solutions is the engine accelerating the growth of the Metaverse. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech AR is able to quickly, easily and affordably ARitize (transform) vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use, giving creators at every level all the essential tools they need to build out their digital AR vision in the Metaverse. Our platform agnostic tools allow brands, educators, students, manufacturers, creators, and technologists to create immersive, interactive and the most photo-realistic 3D assets and digital environments, compose AR experiences, and publish them omnichannel. With a full suite of end-to-end AR solutions in 3D Commerce, Education, Events, and Industrial Manufacturing, Nextech AR is in a unique position to meet the needs of the world’s biggest brands and all Metaverse contributors.

Nextech funds the development of its AR and Metaverse growth initiatives through its e-Commerce platforms, which currently generate most of its revenue. Nextech's e-commerce platforms include: vacuumcleanermarket.com (“VCM”), infinitepetlife.com (“IPL”) and Trulyfesupplements.com (“TruLyfe”). VCM and product sales of residential vacuums, supplies and parts, and small home appliances sold on Amazon. These e-commerce platforms serve as an incubator for developing and testing Nextech's leading edge AR, AI and machine learning applications for powering next-generation e-commerce technology.

About Bothwell Cheese

We are cheese people, deeply rooted in history and tradition. We have been crafting premium, all-natural, artisanal cheeses since 1936 in New Bothwell, Manitoba. We are proud to provide Canadians with a wide variety of natural cheeses, divided into the following cheese groups: premium cheese, spicy cheese, unique cheese, cheddar cheese, sliced cheese, cheese curds and lactose free cheese. Follow us on social media for new updates and product launches: Facebook: @BothwellCheese; Instagram:@bothwellcheese; Pinterest: @bothwellcheese; Website: www.bothwellcheese.com%2F

