Ovid Therapeutics to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. ( OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with epilepsies and seizure-related disorders, today announced that management will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the virtual presentation can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation.

Ovid management will also take part on a panel focused on trends in the epilepsy therapeutic market, which is available to Needham investors and conference attendees on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11.45 a.m. ET.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company striving to conquer seizures and brain disorders with courageous science. Ovid’s pipeline of small molecule and genetic medicines candidates seek to meaningfully improve the lives of people and families affected by epilepsies. Ovid maintains a significant financial interest in the future regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, which Takeda is responsible for advancing globally. Soticlestat, is a cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is currently in Phase 3 trials for Dravet and Lennox-Gastaut syndromes. Regulatory decisions for soticlestat are anticipated in early 2024. In addition, Ovid is developing OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for seizures associated with Tuberous Sclerosis Complex and Infantile Spasms; and OV350, a direct activator of the KCC2 transporter for potential treatment of epilepsies. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of Ovid’s product candidate pipeline and achievement of expected near- and long-term milestones, Ovid's strategic approach and business development intentions and opportunities and ability to execute thereon and realize the desired benefits thereof, the potential therapeutic benefits of Ovid's current or future product candidates, the clinical and regulatory development and potential commercialization of soticlestat, OV329, OV350, or any of Ovid’s other current or future product candidates, Ovid’s eligibility for potential milestone and royalty payments, Ovid’s expectations regarding cost savings related to and the timing of completion of its organizational restructuring, and Ovid’s expectations regarding its cash runway. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “appears,” “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, uncertainties inherent in the preclinical and clinical development and regulatory approval processes, risks related to Ovid’s ability to achieve its financial objectives, the risk that Ovid may not be able to realize the intended benefits of its technology or its business strategy, risks related to Ovid’s ability to identify acquisition targets or strategic partners, to enter into strategic transactions on favorable terms, or to consummate and realize the benefits of any strategic transactions or acquisitions and risks to Ovid's or any of its collaboration partners’ abilities to meet anticipated deadlines and milestones presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Ovid’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 15, 2022, and in future filings Ovid makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether because of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

