XPO Logistics Schedules First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

GREENWICH, Conn., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) will hold its first quarter conference call and webcast on Tuesday, May 10, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on May 9 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until June 10, 2022, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13728800. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily less-than-truckload (LTL) and truck brokerage. XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company’s global network serves 50,000 shippers with approximately 727 locations and 41,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA. Visit xpo.com and europe.xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .



