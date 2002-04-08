Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Technology Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Author's Avatar
4 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 7th Technology Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3ueTdYF

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through April 12th.

April 7th Presentations:



Presentation		Ticker(s)
archTIS LTD. ARHLF | ASX: AR9
Think Research Corp. THKKF | TSXV: THNK
Bango plcOTCQX: BGOPF | AIM: BGO
Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. LDDFF | TSXV: SCAN
Nextech AR Solutions Corp. NEXCF |CSE: NTAR
Brainchip Holdings Ltd.OTCQX: BRCHF |ASX: BRN
INEO Tech Corp. INEOF | TSXV: INEO
Vejii Holdings Ltd. VEJID | CSE: VEJI
Tribe Property Technologies TRPTF | TSXV: TRBE
GZ6G Technologies Corp GZIC
Hire Technologies Inc. HIRRF | TSXV: HIRE
Li-Metal Corp.Pink: LIMFF | CSE: LIM
Splitit Ltd.OTCQX: SPTTY | ASX: SPT
Rightcrowd Ltd. RCWDF | ASX: RCW

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODUxODU3NiM0ODQwOTkyIzIyMzMwNDE=
Virtual-Investor-Conferences.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles