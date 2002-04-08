Ducommun Incorporated Announces First Quarter Conference Call

SANTA ANA, Calif., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (: DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release the Company's 2022 first quarter financial results after the market closes on May 3, 2022. Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company’s chief financial officer, controller and treasurer, will host a call that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review these results.



To participate in the teleconference, please call 844-239-5278 (international 574-990-1017) approximately 10 minutes prior to conference time. The participant passcode is 8291899. Mr. Oswald and Mr. Wampler will speak on behalf of the Company and anticipate the meeting and Q&A period to last approximately 45 minutes. This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the Ducommun website at www.ducommun.com.

About Ducommun Incorporated

Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative products and manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit www.ducommun.com .

Contacts

Suman Mookerji, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

657.335.3665, [email protected]