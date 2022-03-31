First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Apollo Global Management Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Boeing Co

- New Purchases: DFAX, APO, COP, AVDE, UBER, VNO,
- Added Positions: RSP, IEFA, VOO, PYPL, TCHP, VTV, FB, VO, BRK.B, AVEM, GOOGL, MSFT, APD, GOOG, LMT, VBR, NFLX, AVUV, VEA, ABT, VZ, CRM, JPM, INTC, SAM, ADBE, USB,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, IWF, PEP, DLTR, MRK, XEL, ABBV, IBM,
- Sold Out: CTSH, BA, EFA, SBUX, BAM, BLK, MMM,
- Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) - 275,999 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 13,639 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 8,145 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 17,749 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 12,851 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $25.31. The stock is now traded at around $24.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 275,999 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.29 and $73.56, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $57.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 27,499 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,470 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,748 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $44.42, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $32.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,160 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)
First National Bank Sioux Falls initiated holding in Vornado Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $39.46 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $43.84. The stock is now traded at around $41.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.22%. The purchase prices were between $147.64 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $155.37. The stock is now traded at around $156.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,942 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.42%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $70.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 15,331 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 60.61%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $113.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 51.75%. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 18,533 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
First National Bank Sioux Falls added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $219.17 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $234.02. The stock is now traded at around $235.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,497 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $81.79 and $93.12, with an estimated average price of $87.83.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $66.84 and $79.66, with an estimated average price of $74.79.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44.Sold Out: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $52.13 and $60.52, with an estimated average price of $55.46.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
First National Bank Sioux Falls sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
First National Bank Sioux Falls reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 91.57%. The sale prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.07%. First National Bank Sioux Falls still held 105 shares as of 2022-03-31.
