Nikulski Financial, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Boeing Co, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells Boeing Co, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nikulski Financial, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Nikulski Financial, Inc. owns 125 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 99,803 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.25% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,540 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,094 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) - 158,811 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.90% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 72,984 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The purchase prices were between $386.18 and $553.22, with an estimated average price of $436.61. The stock is now traded at around $397.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 3,330 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $321.37 and $407.48, with an estimated average price of $353.51. The stock is now traded at around $314.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 3,524 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.75 and $42.12, with an estimated average price of $36.59. The stock is now traded at around $41.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 25,973 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.81 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $36.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,052 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $26.98. The stock is now traded at around $36.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,925 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1057.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 255 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 101.51%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 74,872 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 151.17%. The purchase prices were between $21 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $21.36. The stock is now traded at around $20.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 93,185 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 52.76%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $269.69, with an estimated average price of $249.26. The stock is now traded at around $254.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 7,574 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.85%. The purchase prices were between $62.12 and $67.67, with an estimated average price of $64.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 41,770 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July by 135.24%. The purchase prices were between $29.54 and $30.91, with an estimated average price of $30.31. The stock is now traded at around $30.636300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,820 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $123.19 and $144.75, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $133.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,214 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $302.28 and $393.09, with an estimated average price of $343.36.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in InvenTrust Properties Corp. The sale prices were between $24.75 and $31.06, with an estimated average price of $27.16.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $66.84 and $79.66, with an estimated average price of $74.79.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $191.14 and $224.88, with an estimated average price of $203.63.

Nikulski Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $49.34 and $52.39, with an estimated average price of $50.96.