Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

New Purchases: IWO, ITOT, IWB, COP, UNH, IYW, ANTM, CTVA, CAT, IEMG, ADP, MDLZ, WFC, NSC, ICE, VTIP, DG, SNY, MS, UL, XLE, GM, USHY, EQT, ESML, HPQ, LH, C, SYY, HYMU, FIS,

IWO, ITOT, IWB, COP, UNH, IYW, ANTM, CTVA, CAT, IEMG, ADP, MDLZ, WFC, NSC, ICE, VTIP, DG, SNY, MS, UL, XLE, GM, USHY, EQT, ESML, HPQ, LH, C, SYY, HYMU, FIS, Added Positions: DGRO, JMST, VEA, IDEV, MSFT, AMZN, V, VTV, EFA, VO, CMCSA, GOOGL, BRK.B, GOOG, FB, VT, CSCO, RTX, QQQ, OTIS, VZ, ESGV, JPM, BFLY, UNP, NVDA, CARR, VIG, ADBE, QQQE, UTF,

DGRO, JMST, VEA, IDEV, MSFT, AMZN, V, VTV, EFA, VO, CMCSA, GOOGL, BRK.B, GOOG, FB, VT, CSCO, RTX, QQQ, OTIS, VZ, ESGV, JPM, BFLY, UNP, NVDA, CARR, VIG, ADBE, QQQE, UTF, Reduced Positions: BND, EFAV, USMV, SPLV, VEU, OMFL, AAPL, EW, MRK, BAC, PEP, JNJ, XOM, ERTH, IJH, CVX, NUDM, SPY, T, ABT, ECL, VYM,

BND, EFAV, USMV, SPLV, VEU, OMFL, AAPL, EW, MRK, BAC, PEP, JNJ, XOM, ERTH, IJH, CVX, NUDM, SPY, T, ABT, ECL, VYM, Sold Out: VXUS, CMF, JKK, AGG, EEM, VGT, QCOM, FNY, FISV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, sells Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares California Muni Bond ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. owns 121 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monterey Private Wealth, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monterey+private+wealth%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 137,358 shares, 15.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 233,365 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 77,581 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 195,177 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.94% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 46,475 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.89 and $296.42, with an estimated average price of $255.74. The stock is now traded at around $248.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,106 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.79 and $107.28, with an estimated average price of $99.42. The stock is now traded at around $99.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,844 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.76 and $265.28, with an estimated average price of $246.21. The stock is now traded at around $248.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,320 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $73.77 and $107.5, with an estimated average price of $91.85. The stock is now traded at around $99.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,459 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $536.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 927 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.74 and $115.37, with an estimated average price of $102.07. The stock is now traded at around $99.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 4,001 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 195,177 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 236.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $51.02, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 45,928 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets by 34.40%. The purchase prices were between $58.23 and $68.35, with an estimated average price of $64.38. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 53,927 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.45%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 545 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 59.01%. The purchase prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $216.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,228 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.39%. The purchase prices were between $139.71 and $150.2, with an estimated average price of $145.23. The stock is now traded at around $148.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,520 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.96 and $62.01, with an estimated average price of $60.01.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $40.3 and $50.07, with an estimated average price of $43.81.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $41.54 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.19.

Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89.