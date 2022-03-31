Planned Solutions, Inc. Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

New Purchases: RPV, SHEL, SHEL, CLF, WELL,

RPV, SHEL, SHEL, CLF, WELL, Added Positions: QQQ, SCHA, TIP, SCHB, FILL, AAPL, MOAT, SCHF, DVY, VCSH, JPM, PFE, VHT, WMT, PG, MSFT, CSCO, CVX,

QQQ, SCHA, TIP, SCHB, FILL, AAPL, MOAT, SCHF, DVY, VCSH, JPM, PFE, VHT, WMT, PG, MSFT, CSCO, CVX, Reduced Positions: MTUM, ITOT, SCHO, MINT, COST, IJH, IEFA, INTC, AGG, MO, BRK.B, SCHD, ABBV, NVDA, IDV, FIVG, GNMA, VTR, CF, VZ, MS, SRLN,

MTUM, ITOT, SCHO, MINT, COST, IJH, IEFA, INTC, AGG, MO, BRK.B, SCHD, ABBV, NVDA, IDV, FIVG, GNMA, VTR, CF, VZ, MS, SRLN, Sold Out: VEU, IYZ, IVW, IVE, IJK, VGT, OEF, ABT, SRC, VOT, EFA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Shell PLC, sells iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Planned Solutions, Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Planned Solutions, Inc. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $143 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Planned Solutions, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/planned+solutions%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 290,730 shares, 15.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 351,376 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.81% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 38,980 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1505.44% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 129,085 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) - 136,873 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. New Position

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.53 and $87.1, with an estimated average price of $83.39. The stock is now traded at around $84.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.18%. The holding were 136,873 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $44.64 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $55.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,181 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.21 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $31.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.67 and $98.31, with an estimated average price of $86.8. The stock is now traded at around $96.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,307 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 1505.44%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $354.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.25%. The holding were 38,980 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 118.63%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 86,233 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 117.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 22,269 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $53.35 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF. The sale prices were between $28.54 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $30.38.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $68.21 and $84.18, with an estimated average price of $75.01.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $146.78 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $153.24.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $72.2 and $85.02, with an estimated average price of $77.15.

Planned Solutions, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $366.2 and $461.23, with an estimated average price of $409.89.