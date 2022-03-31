McLean Asset Management Corp Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Avantis International Equity ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Sells Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

New Purchases: AVDE, ABC, DE, RTX, LMT, SPDN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Avantis International Equity ETF, AmerisourceBergen Corp, Deere, Raytheon Technologies Corp, sells Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McLean Asset Management Corp. As of 2022Q1, McLean Asset Management Corp owns 126 stocks with a total value of $135 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 60,407 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 221,510 shares, 8.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,623 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,497 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.43% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 51,461 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Avantis International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.3 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $59.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,722 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $337.52 and $436.45, with an estimated average price of $382.92. The stock is now traded at around $409.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 553 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.45 and $155.14, with an estimated average price of $141.43. The stock is now traded at around $162.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,461 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.97 and $102.73, with an estimated average price of $94.71. The stock is now traded at around $100.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,254 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $354.36 and $466.15, with an estimated average price of $404.57. The stock is now traded at around $465.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 458 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares. The purchase prices were between $13.96 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $14.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 42.27%. The purchase prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $536.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,861 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 48.76%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $354.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,434 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $75.11 and $82.57, with an estimated average price of $79.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,805 shares as of 2022-03-31.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.06 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $48.24.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.38 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $56.24.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The sale prices were between $30.69 and $35.42, with an estimated average price of $33.69.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $46.48.

McLean Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $50.12 and $55.27, with an estimated average price of $52.75.