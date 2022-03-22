BioMed Leaders: Sunshine Biopharma, PharmaDrug, Blue Water Vaccines, and MedAvail; Visionary CEOs Advancing Healthcare, with Vaccines, Cancer Therapeutics, and Affordable Pharmaceuticals

NEW YORK, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of:

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( SBFM), PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX), Blue Water Vaccines ( BWV), and MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( MDVL).

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( SBFM) CEO Steve Slilaty: “mRNA to Treat Cancer Opens Door to New Possibilities”

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( SBFM) a pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs reports that two of its newly designed mRNA molecules are effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.The cytotoxicity tests were performed on a variety of cancer cells including multidrug resistant breast cancer cells (MCF-7/MDR), ovarian adenocarcinoma cells (OVCAR-3), and pancreatic cancer cells (SUIT-2). Toxicity studies using non-transformed (normal) human cells (HMEC cells) showed that these mRNA molecules had little or no cytotoxic effects. These new mRNA molecules are readily adaptable for delivery into patients using the mRNA vaccine technology. The Company anticipates filing a patent application in connection with these results soon.

“We are delighted by these findings in connection with our ongoing mRNA-as-therapeutic-agents research,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma. “The potential use of mRNA to treat cancer opens the door to many possibilities for patients including convenience, reduced toxicity and enhanced efficacy.”

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. ( SBFM) News:

PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen: “Advancing Drug Pipeline Addressing Billion Dollar Markets”

PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) CEO Dan Cohen, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is advancing a pipeline of natural based drugs, addressing multi-billion dollar market opportunities in cancers, anti-viral and glaucoma indications. LMLLF now has four drug candidates advancing towards clinical trials, with key milestones in the weeks ahead.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video:

LMLLF’s flagship platform is PD-001 – a reformulated and patented version of cepharanthine, with lab data demonstrating potential therapies for a number of anti-cancer and anti-viral indications. Cephrantine is a natural based drug already approved in Japan, with a 70 year history of use. Cepharanthine has shown in studies to both stop the spread and kill cancer cells, and reduce resistance to chemotherapy.

LMLLF’s PD-001 is a reformulation of the traditional treatment in pill form used in Japan, but with 10X the bioavailability. LMLLF sees its PD-001 as a platform for potentially treating a wider array of cancer indications.

LMLLF is now advancing studies for PD-001 for treating esophageal, and prostate cancers. LMLLF has just received FDA Orphan Drug Designation for PD-001 for esophageal cancer a $1.5 billion market opportunity. Orphan Drug Designation allows for potentially fast track FDA approval, lower development costs and increased market protection. LMLLF is also advancing PD-001 for prostate cancer, filing a provisional patent for cepharanthine combined with chemo for prostate cancer.

LMLLF is also developing a treatment for glaucoma, based on a re-formulation of DMT (N-Dimethyltryptamine) to reduce intraocular pressure. Tryptamines, including DMT, have been shown in clinical studies to reduce intraocular pressure. LMLLF is collaborating with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation, a world class leader in development of novel drug delivery technologies to optimize DMT formulation with a controlled release device. LMLLF’s clinical research has developed two potential drug formulations, which have have tested well for low toxicity, and show promising potency and efficacy, and expects to initiate FDA clinical trials in coming months. In his interview, CEO Dan Cophen also shares that LMLLF’s pipeline assets have significant upside potential as biotech valuations recover from current cyclical lows.

April 7 - LMLLF advances DMT-analogue program for glaucoma with production of medical device designed to provide sustained control of elevated intraocular pressure, in collaboration with the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

March 9 - LMLLF reports positive interim findings for combination of Cepharanthine and frontline chemotherapy for IND-enabling prostate cancer study.The study demonstrated improved tumor growth inhibition by 73% compared to cabazitaxel-alone.

Feb 23 - LMLLF receives encouraging potency data for candidate DMT-analogue molecules designed to treat primary open angle glaucoma. LMLLF successfully completed a head-to-head potency comparator study of its two undisclosed DMT-analogue candidates for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma (POAG). LMLLF intends to use the current results in combination with several planned upcoming in vitro studies to elect its final development candidate. Future in vivo efficacy testing in an accepted model of POAG is currently being planned with the goal of providing all necessary support to file an investigative new drug (IND) application with the FDA to conduct clinical studies.

Feb 1 - LMLLF files a US provisional patent application for Cepharanthine to Treat Prostate Cancer. The provisional patent application details the novel synergistic combination of cepharanthine (PD-001) and cabazitaxel on prostate cancer growth inhibition and also sets forth claims related to the use of PD-001, cabazitaxel and/or other taxane family members used in combination to treat primary, metastatic and chemotherapy-resistant prostate cancer.

Watch NEXT SUPER STOCK PharmaDrug ( LMLLF) (CSE: PHRX) Video:

Blue Water Vaccines ( BWV) CEO Joseph Hernandez: “Developing Novel Vaccines Across Wide Range of Infections”

Blue Water Vaccines ( BWV) a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines, today announced that their licensing partner, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, or CCHMC, has published a research paper entitled “Bioengineered pseudovirus nanoparticles displaying the HA1 antigens of influenza viruses for enhanced immunogenicity” in Nano Research. The company’s lead vaccine programs are focused on developing transformational and novel vaccines against various infectious diseases, including influenza and gastroenteritis by norovirus or rotavirus infection. “Successful creation of HA1 influenza antigen PVNPs is a critical step forward in the development of a stable, durable flu vaccine. This platform will allow us to investigate the immunogenicity of pseudovirus nanoparticles (PVNPs) displaying various antigenic combinations and assess the potential effectiveness of each,” according to Ming Tan, Ph.D., the principal investigator of this study.

“This study is a great step forward for our S&P platform to develop novel vaccines across a wide range of infections, including influenza and gastroenteritis, which both represent significant global health burdens that need effective management through improved vaccines,” said Joseph Hernandez, CEO of BWV. “With our partner at CCHMC, we look forward to the next stage of development of this novel platform and exploration of various vaccine development applications.”

Blue Water Vaccines ( BWV) News:

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( MDVL) CEO Mark Doerr: “Clear Pathway to Deliver Profitable Growth”

“...While I'm still in the early weeks of leading our MedAvail team, we are enthusiastic about the differentiated value proposition and competitive advantage of our pharmacy solutions and the strong momentum we continue to deliver with our business….I was attracted to MedAvail for two reasons. First, I was impressed by MedAvail's differentiated technology platform, our MedCenter and its supporting system that enables our on-site pharmacy at the point of care in a cost-effective way. Second, I believe in the opportunities that our solutions provide given how strongly positioned we are to solve a multifaceted problem that challenges pharmacy services today. There's a clear need for solutions to address the gaps faced by both retail pharmacies and at-risk value-based medical providers… Since joining MedAvail, my confidence in our business and the opportunities for it has grown. There is a tremendous market opportunity to be realized with our solutions, and we have a definitive road map intended to meet this rising demand. I also believe that we have a clear pathway to deliver profitable growth in the business. We are heavily focused on the profitability of our business. We have programs underway in 4 areas to achieve improved margin, driving prescription volumes, optimizing our prescription mix, reducing cost of goods and improving reimbursement. We have set forth specific initiatives with respect to each of these areas...I am confident that we are strongly positioned with our expansion plans underway and more opportunities presenting themselves in our existing business areas while we focus on delivering profitable and sustainable growth in the future…”

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. ( MDVL) Earnings Highlights:

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

