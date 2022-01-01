Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Q1-2022 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX:MG) (:MGA)

FRIDAY – APRIL 29, 2022
8:00 AM ET
DIAL IN NUMBERS
North America:
International:
Webcast:		1-800-897-8505
1-416-981-9028
www.magna.com
Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
REBROADCAST INFORMATION
Replay available 2 hours after the call until May 6, 2022
North America:
International:
Reservation No.:		1-800-558-5253
1-416-626-4100
22017461


INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7035

TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
[email protected] 905-726-7108

