ALYI Confirms EV Pilot Expansion With PJET Into $52 Billion E-Bike Market

Dallas, Texas, April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) today confirmed the company is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes. The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028 .

ALYI is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

ALYI has established the nucleus of its EV Ecosystem in East Africa where it has already begun to rollout a comprehensive electric motorcycle enterprise. ALYI is deploying electric motorcycles into the robust motorcycle taxi market.

ALYI is actively delivering on a $2 million electric motorcycle order in Kenya executed Q4 2021 and anticipated to be included in the company’s upcoming 2021 annual report (The company filed an extension and intends to publish the 2021 annual report within the extension period).

ALYI recently announced being engaged in replicating its African electric motorcycle model in Latin America, starting in Brazil.

In Brazil, ride-hailing apps such as Uber have already deployed solutions for motorcycle ride-sharing.

See - Uber expands ride-hailing services with motorbikes in Brazil .

PJET is delivering various services to enhance the collegiate student life experience.

PJET’s student life offering is centered around its soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP).

PJET management explains its SHBO APP as the VRBO or Airbnb for student housing. Management plans to evolve the relationship with the students into a lifelong relationship that extends beyond graduation providing a more socially conscious Amazon alternative.

PJET’s partnership with ALYI to provide EV solutions on college campuses is an extension and enhancement of PJET’s SHBO centered student life solution.

