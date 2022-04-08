Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2022

PR Newswire

DENVER, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its 2022 first quarter results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT, on Tuesday May 10, 2022. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Monday May 9, 2022. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com, or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304

[email protected]

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

