General Dynamics to Webcast 2022 First-Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., April 8, 2022

RESTON, Va., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its first-quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. EST.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.gd.com. A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-to-webcast-2022-first-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-301520440.html

SOURCE General Dynamics

