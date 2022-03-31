Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Marotta Asset Management Buys iShares MSCI Austria ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, Sells Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF

Investment company Marotta Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI Austria ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Finland ETF, sells Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF, Intuit Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marotta Asset Management. As of 2022Q1, Marotta Asset Management owns 113 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Marotta Asset Management
  1. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 214,445 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 557,235 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 618,146 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
  4. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 66,648 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 495,300 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Austria ETF (EWO)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Austria ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 67,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (EWD)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $40.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,067 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,622 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: National Bankshares Inc (NKSH)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $36.51. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,207 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $175.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.962500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 110,588 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 154.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,337 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 153.29%. The purchase prices were between $253.66 and $296.81, with an estimated average price of $275.65. The stock is now traded at around $259.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,921 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.69%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.379800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 95.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,886 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38. The stock is now traded at around $243.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,613 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24.

Sold Out: Intuit Inc (INTU)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $424.63 and $631.47, with an estimated average price of $512.17.

Sold Out: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.7 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $202.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $79.49 and $110.55, with an estimated average price of $95.6.

Sold Out: Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $58.27 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $84.86.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.67 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Reduced: Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB)

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 21.95%. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Marotta Asset Management still held 236,745 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF (FLHK)

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF by 27.49%. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Marotta Asset Management still held 36,585 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 40%. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $4.613000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Marotta Asset Management still held 15,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.



