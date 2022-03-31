Marotta Asset Management Buys iShares MSCI Austria ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, Sells Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF

New Purchases: EWO, EWD, FLKR, NKSH, CVX, LNG, ABBV, IBM, MCK, NRDY, RGS,

EWO, EWD, FLKR, NKSH, CVX, LNG, ABBV, IBM, MCK, NRDY, RGS, Added Positions: VTIP, VBR, VOE, VHT, EFNL, VGSH, ENZL, EDEN, NSC, SCHG, VWO, FLTW, EWN, XBI, SCHH, VNQ, BNDX, AAPL, MSFT, SCHO, SLYV, EIRL, UNP, JNJ, KO, ANTM, VTV, BAC, FLCA, QUS, EXK, GOOGL, CDE, TFC, TSLA, VZ, UNH, TXN, PG, PEP, MCD, JPM, HON, GSK, CAT, ADP, AZN,

VTIP, VBR, VOE, VHT, EFNL, VGSH, ENZL, EDEN, NSC, SCHG, VWO, FLTW, EWN, XBI, SCHH, VNQ, BNDX, AAPL, MSFT, SCHO, SLYV, EIRL, UNP, JNJ, KO, ANTM, VTV, BAC, FLCA, QUS, EXK, GOOGL, CDE, TFC, TSLA, VZ, UNH, TXN, PG, PEP, MCD, JPM, HON, GSK, CAT, ADP, AZN, Reduced Positions: VGT, FLGB, VDC, FLSW, SCHZ, EWL, VNQI, FLHK, VOO, SCHE, MDYV, VWOB, EWH, FLAU, NVO, AMZN, ECH, GOOG, CX, IWN, SCHV, DIS, D, CGC, V, SNN, BHC,

VGT, FLGB, VDC, FLSW, SCHZ, EWL, VNQI, FLHK, VOO, SCHE, MDYV, VWOB, EWH, FLAU, NVO, AMZN, ECH, GOOG, CX, IWN, SCHV, DIS, D, CGC, V, SNN, BHC, Sold Out: LQD, INTU, PNC, HD, WMT, NTLA, NORW, SCHF, VDE, KODK, NAT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Austria ETF, iShares MSCI Sweden ETF, Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Finland ETF, sells Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF, Intuit Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marotta Asset Management. As of 2022Q1, Marotta Asset Management owns 113 stocks with a total value of $430 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Marotta Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marotta+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE) - 214,445 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.74% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 557,235 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 618,146 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 66,648 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.78% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 495,300 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.14%

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Austria ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $27.07, with an estimated average price of $23.87. The stock is now traded at around $20.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 67,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.11 and $46.99, with an estimated average price of $40.74. The stock is now traded at around $39.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 34,067 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $28.31, with an estimated average price of $25.73. The stock is now traded at around $24.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 41,622 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in National Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.4 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $36.51. The stock is now traded at around $35.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 15,207 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $175.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,611 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $48.38, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $40.962500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 110,588 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 154.69%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $60.73, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $59.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,337 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 153.29%. The purchase prices were between $253.66 and $296.81, with an estimated average price of $275.65. The stock is now traded at around $259.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,921 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 68.69%. The purchase prices were between $65.57 and $82.55, with an estimated average price of $72.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.379800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,650 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 95.77%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 30,886 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 35.53%. The purchase prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38. The stock is now traded at around $243.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,613 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $118.19 and $130.43, with an estimated average price of $124.24.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Intuit Inc. The sale prices were between $424.63 and $631.47, with an estimated average price of $512.17.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $178.7 and $226.45, with an estimated average price of $202.46.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $79.49 and $110.55, with an estimated average price of $95.6.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Intellia Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $58.27 and $118.99, with an estimated average price of $84.86.

Marotta Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $33.67 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $37.17.

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 21.95%. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $26.43, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $25.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Marotta Asset Management still held 236,745 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in Franklin FTSE Hong Kong ETF by 27.49%. The sale prices were between $21.58 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.23. The stock is now traded at around $23.370100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Marotta Asset Management still held 36,585 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marotta Asset Management reduced to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 40%. The sale prices were between $4.43 and $6.82, with an estimated average price of $5.68. The stock is now traded at around $4.613000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Marotta Asset Management still held 15,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.