First National Bank of South Miami Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Oracle Corp, Sells Flowers Foods Inc, Visa Inc, FRP Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DAR, PHM,

EFA, IJH, VWO, IJR, VNQ, COMT, ORCL, T, IJJ, MSFT, MET, CMCSA, LQD, AMZN, AMAT, CSCO, QCOM, PFE, IGSB, SYF, IVV, TNL, FB, ANTM, UNH, BAC, IP, JPM, NEE, DUK, OKE, BMY, FTNT, HD, DAL, GOOG, WBA, PPL, CACI, TGT, MAR, LOW, ABBV, RIO, AXP, CAT, COST, IBM, ALL, VLO, BLK, BA, CVS, STLD, LUV, CTRA, PM, PYPL, EOG, NRG, EMR, IWM, FDX, IVZ, ETN, IBML, BP, TD, IBMM, BEN, NFLX, PNC, COP, C, IBMQ, NWL, MRK, NVDA, NLY, IBMO, OHI, USB, IBMP, IBMN, GILD, KMB, LMT, GPC, CVX, PAYX, MPW, Reduced Positions: WMT, V, XLK, AAPL, RSP, VXF, MA, LHX, NVR, TSLA, GOOGL, REGN, DIS, SGOV, F, ADBE, AGG, IJK, MCK, TER, XOM, IWN, JNJ, AMGN, PGF, PG, IGV, SPY, DIA, TXN, MBB, SHV, PSX, XLP, LRCX, MCHP, UPS, BBH, VGT, DRI, AAL, GM, GD, BRK.B, EXC, WEN, VTRS, XLRE, NCLH, WDC, MDY, ZION, LBTYA, TRV, WAB, SYY, VNT, TJX, VOD, VRTX, VGLT, VCSH, VGSH, VEA, ITT, BFH, MO, AMT, BUD, BDX, CCL, CTVA, DE, DD, EA, ENB, ETR, HYLD, FTV, JKHY, ROKU, INTC, BKLN, EEM, IVW, IVE, IYR, MTZ, MKC, MCD, MDLZ, NJR, NKE, OXY, POST, PRG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, Oracle Corp, AT&T Inc, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Flowers Foods Inc, Visa Inc, FRP Holdings Inc, Brinker International Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of South Miami. As of 2022Q1, First National Bank of South Miami owns 345 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 187,181 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.33% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 54,725 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 13,599 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 21,600 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.67% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,672 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.06%

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.59 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $69.54. The stock is now traded at around $75.754800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,426 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami initiated holding in PulteGroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.9 and $57.09, with an estimated average price of $49.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,985 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 37,318 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF by 35.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $36.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.969000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 49,731 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 106.34%. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,387 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.14 and $112.44, with an estimated average price of $107.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,861 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.96%. The purchase prices were between $22.89 and $27.31, with an estimated average price of $24.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,227 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 123.94%. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $71.63, with an estimated average price of $67.65. The stock is now traded at around $71.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,285 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Flowers Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $24.33 and $29.07, with an estimated average price of $27.26.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in FRP Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $54.55 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $56.86.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Brinker International Inc. The sale prices were between $31.33 and $43.36, with an estimated average price of $37.48.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF. The sale prices were between $20.96 and $24.65, with an estimated average price of $23.25.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $110.68 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $124.24.

First National Bank of South Miami sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $14.08 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $18.59.

First National Bank of South Miami reduced to a holding in Visa Inc by 34.15%. The sale prices were between $190.7 and $235.42, with an estimated average price of $216.36. The stock is now traded at around $219.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. First National Bank of South Miami still held 1,591 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.54%. The sale prices were between $147.64 and $163.52, with an estimated average price of $155.37. The stock is now traded at around $157.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. First National Bank of South Miami still held 2,725 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of South Miami reduced to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 30.99%. The sale prices were between $312.92 and $396.75, with an estimated average price of $359.86. The stock is now traded at around $355.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. First National Bank of South Miami still held 777 shares as of 2022-03-31.