Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

XLY, XLU, XLK, EEM, QQQJ, SPSB, TLT, ISWN, SPTL, GLD, CTRA, DUK, PNW, NEM, ETR, CAH, EVRG, AEP, OMC, CAG, NRG, K, LUMN, WBA, NWL, MMM, GPS, SPIB, SPMB, SPHY, ARKK, ARKW, SPTI, ARKF, IEFA, MRK, IUSB, XLF, CVS, BMY, VTRS, TSN, PCG, Added Positions: AOK, AGGY, SPYG, MTUM, SPAB, SPLG, SPSM, AGZD, SPDW, VEA, IJR, IJH, SPEM, PCY, IEI, IVV, STIP, VSS, VCIT, VBR, RODM, VWO, EIX, USVM, ESGU, EMGF, EAGG, ESGD, ACIM, VEU, JPME, ISCF, ESML, VIGI, BEN, SPYV, IQDG, GILD, HBAN, IBM, IP, BSCO, BSCN, DOW, PRU, KHC, ABBV, LYB, PBCT, SUSC, VZ, SPLV, XSLV, ANGL, ESGE, BSCP, BSCM, SHAG, AOR, SRLN, SLYG, BND, QQQ, PEP, PRFZ, SPY, IWM, EEMV, IUSG, XMLV, AGG,

QUAL, VTV, VUG, FVD, AOA, USMV, BIL, BSV, AOM, VTI, HYLB, BIV, AAPL, SWAN, VNQ, QCLN, BRK.B, MSFT, BRK.A, TSLA, SPHQ, AMZN, MS, IGIB, GOOG, VHT, JNJ, VMBS, VGT, VB, RSP, HON, EFV, IWF, IEMG, Sold Out: DGRW, XSD, SOXX, PG, STX, HPQ, XRX, PPL, PFG, CNP, CMA, MPC, CFG, IPG, KEY, VLO, PSX, HBI, UNM, IVZ, HRB, WRK, FSK, COST, SPMO, DIS, FB, CVX, AMGN, RZG, LGLV, GWX, EFG, DIA, BA, BNDX, GOOGL, V, HD, QCOM, ABT, SBUX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trilogy Capital Inc.. As of 2022Q1, Trilogy Capital Inc. owns 166 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 3,373,651 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.22% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,906,587 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42% SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,457,604 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,562,589 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97% WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 970,114 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2722.89%

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95. The stock is now traded at around $181.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 132,083 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $68.94. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 320,710 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $154.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 147,380 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.54 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 505,712 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.06 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 774,371 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.04 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 482,819 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 258.22%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $39.77, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.078900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 3,373,651 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2722.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.737000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 970,114 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 182.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $72.9, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 662,478 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $149.73 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $164.25. The stock is now traded at around $165.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 240,870 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 426.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 271,424 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $45.94 and $46.62, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.566100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 391,183 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $59.95 and $65.95, with an estimated average price of $62.93.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $181.21 and $248.27, with an estimated average price of $206.89.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $419.55 and $552.06, with an estimated average price of $479.62.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57.

Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $36.94.