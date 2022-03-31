Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF

- New Purchases: XLY, XLU, XLK, EEM, QQQJ, SPSB, TLT, ISWN, SPTL, GLD, CTRA, DUK, PNW, NEM, ETR, CAH, EVRG, AEP, OMC, CAG, NRG, K, LUMN, WBA, NWL, MMM, GPS, SPIB, SPMB, SPHY, ARKK, ARKW, SPTI, ARKF, IEFA, MRK, IUSB, XLF, CVS, BMY, VTRS, TSN, PCG,
- Added Positions: AOK, AGGY, SPYG, MTUM, SPAB, SPLG, SPSM, AGZD, SPDW, VEA, IJR, IJH, SPEM, PCY, IEI, IVV, STIP, VSS, VCIT, VBR, RODM, VWO, EIX, USVM, ESGU, EMGF, EAGG, ESGD, ACIM, VEU, JPME, ISCF, ESML, VIGI, BEN, SPYV, IQDG, GILD, HBAN, IBM, IP, BSCO, BSCN, DOW, PRU, KHC, ABBV, LYB, PBCT, SUSC, VZ, SPLV, XSLV, ANGL, ESGE, BSCP, BSCM, SHAG, AOR, SRLN, SLYG, BND, QQQ, PEP, PRFZ, SPY, IWM, EEMV, IUSG, XMLV, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: QUAL, VTV, VUG, FVD, AOA, USMV, BIL, BSV, AOM, VTI, HYLB, BIV, AAPL, SWAN, VNQ, QCLN, BRK.B, MSFT, BRK.A, TSLA, SPHQ, AMZN, MS, IGIB, GOOG, VHT, JNJ, VMBS, VGT, VB, RSP, HON, EFV, IWF, IEMG,
- Sold Out: DGRW, XSD, SOXX, PG, STX, HPQ, XRX, PPL, PFG, CNP, CMA, MPC, CFG, IPG, KEY, VLO, PSX, HBI, UNM, IVZ, HRB, WRK, FSK, COST, SPMO, DIS, FB, CVX, AMGN, RZG, LGLV, GWX, EFG, DIA, BA, BNDX, GOOGL, V, HD, QCOM, ABT, SBUX,
- iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK) - 3,373,651 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 258.22%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 1,906,587 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.42%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 3,457,604 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.21%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 1,562,589 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.97%
- WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY) - 970,114 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2722.89%
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95. The stock is now traded at around $181.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 132,083 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.6 and $74.54, with an estimated average price of $68.94. The stock is now traded at around $77.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 320,710 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75. The stock is now traded at around $154.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 147,380 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.54 and $50.85, with an estimated average price of $47.19. The stock is now traded at around $45.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 505,712 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.06 and $33.42, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 774,371 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Trilogy Capital Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.04 and $30.86, with an estimated average price of $30.46. The stock is now traded at around $30.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 482,819 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (AOK)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 258.22%. The purchase prices were between $36.82 and $39.77, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $37.078900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.57%. The holding were 3,373,651 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2722.89%. The purchase prices were between $47.38 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $46.737000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.21%. The holding were 970,114 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 182.63%. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $72.9, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 662,478 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 60.60%. The purchase prices were between $149.73 and $181.8, with an estimated average price of $164.25. The stock is now traded at around $165.615000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 240,870 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 426.01%. The purchase prices were between $39.85 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $42.04. The stock is now traded at around $40.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 271,424 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat (AGZD)
Trilogy Capital Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Zero Durat by 51.26%. The purchase prices were between $45.94 and $46.62, with an estimated average price of $46.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.566100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 391,183 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The sale prices were between $59.95 and $65.95, with an estimated average price of $62.93.Sold Out: SPDR Semiconductors ETF (XSD)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $181.21 and $248.27, with an estimated average price of $206.89.Sold Out: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The sale prices were between $419.55 and $552.06, with an estimated average price of $479.62.Sold Out: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Trilogy Capital Inc. sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $36.94.
