GP Brinson Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Investment company GP Brinson Investments LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GP Brinson Investments LLC. As of 2022Q1, GP Brinson Investments LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 207,559 shares, 31.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.56%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 541,082 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio.
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 525,525 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 213,830 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio.
- Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 640,879 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
GP Brinson Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $226.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.6%. The holding were 207,559 shares as of 2022-03-31.
