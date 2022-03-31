GP Brinson Investments LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Added Positions: VTI, REET,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GP Brinson Investments LLC. As of 2022Q1, GP Brinson Investments LLC owns 16 stocks with a total value of $152 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 207,559 shares, 31.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.56% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 541,082 shares, 17.13% of the total portfolio. FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 525,525 shares, 7.91% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 213,830 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC) - 640,879 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.

GP Brinson Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $226.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.6%. The holding were 207,559 shares as of 2022-03-31.