Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

- New Purchases: AGG, ISTB, VXUS, BNDX,
- Added Positions: VTI, VEA, SPLG, IJR, SCHH,
- Reduced Positions: BSV, BND, VEU, IVV, VB, VSGX, SUSL, ESML,
These are the top 5 holdings of BLUESTEM FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 74,465 shares, 21.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
- Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 357,215 shares, 17.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 236,356 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.07%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 88,453 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 265,261 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.65%
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 24,837 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.21 and $50.17, with an estimated average price of $49.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 53,618 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 13,163 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $54.88, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,975 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.04%. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $226.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 17,099 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.28%. The purchase prices were between $44.05 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $48.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 104,941 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 134.68%. The purchase prices were between $48.82 and $56.01, with an estimated average price of $52.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 38,989 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.31%. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 33,996 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Bluestem Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 242.80%. The purchase prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 20,479 shares as of 2022-03-31.
