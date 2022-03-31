Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

IMS Capital Management Buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Boeing Co, Starbucks Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, Emerson Electric Co, The Kraft Heinz Co

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company IMS Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Boeing Co, Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc, sells Vistra Corp, Emerson Electric Co, The Kraft Heinz Co, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Valley National Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2022Q1, IMS Capital Management owns 141 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IMS Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ims+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of IMS Capital Management
  1. JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,199,640 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,605 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 26,458 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,248 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.78%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,756 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%
New Purchase: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $68.17. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (PPIH)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Sysco Corp (SYY)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.31 and $88.37, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,528 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Edison International (EIX)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $63.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,677 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $103.77, with an estimated average price of $92.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Boeing Co (BA)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 65.20%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25. The stock is now traded at around $177.646200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 20,161 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 109.61%. The purchase prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 29,708 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3132.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $224.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,341 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27. The stock is now traded at around $310.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $128.3 and $168.44, with an estimated average price of $147.84. The stock is now traded at around $133.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,709 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.51 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $94.69.

Sold Out: Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.91 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $13.96.

Sold Out: Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $34.38.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $331.01 and $597.37, with an estimated average price of $417.64.

Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

Sold Out: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $119.49 and $152.23, with an estimated average price of $130.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of IMS Capital Management. Also check out:

1. IMS Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. IMS Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. IMS Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that IMS Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles