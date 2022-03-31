IMS Capital Management Buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Boeing Co, Starbucks Corp, Sells Vistra Corp, Emerson Electric Co, The Kraft Heinz Co

New Purchases: AMRK, PPIH, SYY, EIX, USB, STT, CMCSA, CAH, TMUS, KDP, BEN, APD, ITW, ADM,

AMRK, PPIH, SYY, EIX, USB, STT, CMCSA, CAH, TMUS, KDP, BEN, APD, ITW, ADM, Added Positions: BA, SBUX, AMZN, JPST, FB, HD, DHR, JPM, NVDA, VIG, AWK, TMO, MCO, MSFT, IWF, IDXX, CSCO, V, NYCB, BMY, AOS, BRK.B, CRWD, PEP, WFC, PYPL, SUSL, GLD, GOOGL, CVS, FDX, ADP, PAYX, PLD, GOOG, SHW, CRM, TXN, JNJ, ABT, IWP, MCD, BLK, DIS, PFE, MRK, SPGI, SMG, NVR, MA, IWR, JCPB, LMT, DHI, ECL, FLTR,

BA, SBUX, AMZN, JPST, FB, HD, DHR, JPM, NVDA, VIG, AWK, TMO, MCO, MSFT, IWF, IDXX, CSCO, V, NYCB, BMY, AOS, BRK.B, CRWD, PEP, WFC, PYPL, SUSL, GLD, GOOGL, CVS, FDX, ADP, PAYX, PLD, GOOG, SHW, CRM, TXN, JNJ, ABT, IWP, MCD, BLK, DIS, PFE, MRK, SPGI, SMG, NVR, MA, IWR, JCPB, LMT, DHI, ECL, FLTR, Reduced Positions: VST, JELD, KHC, UMPQ, IJR, JMST, LUV, CVX, DLTR, BKNG, SPY, NWL, MU, UPS, WM, ZTS, GILD, COST, COP, FFTY, BXP, AMGN, YUM, BDX,

VST, JELD, KHC, UMPQ, IJR, JMST, LUV, CVX, DLTR, BKNG, SPY, NWL, MU, UPS, WM, ZTS, GILD, COST, COP, FFTY, BXP, AMGN, YUM, BDX, Sold Out: EMR, VLY, HP, NFLX, IBB, XLF, AMAT, COF, TROW, IJK,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys A-Mark Precious Metals Inc, Boeing Co, Starbucks Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc, sells Vistra Corp, Emerson Electric Co, The Kraft Heinz Co, Umpqua Holdings Corp, Valley National Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IMS Capital Management. As of 2022Q1, IMS Capital Management owns 141 stocks with a total value of $190 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of IMS Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ims+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

JELD-WEN Holding Inc (JELD) - 1,199,640 shares, 12.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,605 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 26,458 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.94% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,248 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.78% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,756 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82%

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $68.17. The stock is now traded at around $77.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 22,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.51 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 80,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Sysco Corp. The purchase prices were between $75.31 and $88.37, with an estimated average price of $80.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,528 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in Edison International. The purchase prices were between $59.02 and $70.1, with an estimated average price of $63.8. The stock is now traded at around $71.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $52.65 and $63.25, with an estimated average price of $57.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,677 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $103.77, with an estimated average price of $92.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Boeing Co by 65.20%. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $225.96, with an estimated average price of $201.25. The stock is now traded at around $177.646200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 20,161 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 109.61%. The purchase prices were between $79.29 and $116.68, with an estimated average price of $94.44. The stock is now traded at around $82.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 29,708 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3132.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $224.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,341 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 27.89%. The purchase prices were between $299.33 and $412.84, with an estimated average price of $347.27. The stock is now traded at around $310.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,415 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 34.26%. The purchase prices were between $128.3 and $168.44, with an estimated average price of $147.84. The stock is now traded at around $133.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 11,709 shares as of 2022-03-31.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.51 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $94.69.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Valley National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $12.91 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $13.96.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $34.38.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $331.01 and $597.37, with an estimated average price of $417.64.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $38.96.

IMS Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The sale prices were between $119.49 and $152.23, with an estimated average price of $130.15.