Marion Wealth Management Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Qualcomm Inc, Constellation Energy Corp

Just now
Investment company Marion Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Qualcomm Inc, Constellation Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marion Wealth Management. As of 2022Q1, Marion Wealth Management owns 96 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Marion Wealth Management
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 328,448 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 331,030 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
  3. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 192,697 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 90,095 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
  5. Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD (GBUG) - 274,036 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%
Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Marion Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.01%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $452.110900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Marion Wealth Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2688.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Marion Wealth Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $224.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,458 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

Marion Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Sold Out: Constellation Energy Corp (CEG)

Marion Wealth Management sold out a holding in Constellation Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $48.72.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Marion Wealth Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05.



