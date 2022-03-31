Marion Wealth Management Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Qualcomm Inc, Constellation Energy Corp

Added Positions: VCIT, IVV, GOOGL, EFG, VBK, IEMG, PCY, FB, XLY, EMB, SPSB, JPHY, VOT, EFV, HYLS, EWY, IBB, MA, T, ADI, SBUX, QLTA, CMCSA, VGT, TSLA, XLC, EWX, GPC, VOO, XLV, AMT, ROP, DGS, PPG, NEE, JPM, APD, BDX, CBOE, BLK, BMY, PDBC, HD, AMZN, MFV, SRE, XLB, XLI, XLU, PEP, EL, EQIX, STZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, Qualcomm Inc, Constellation Energy Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marion Wealth Management. As of 2022Q1, Marion Wealth Management owns 96 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 328,448 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.09% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 331,030 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22% iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 192,697 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.16% iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 90,095 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33% Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 06/10/2049 USD (GBUG) - 274,036 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90%

Marion Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.01%. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $452.110900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marion Wealth Management added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 27.23%. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2688.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 528 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marion Wealth Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 28.55%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $224.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,458 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Marion Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $35.88, with an estimated average price of $34.91.

Marion Wealth Management sold out a holding in Constellation Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $57.5, with an estimated average price of $48.72.

Marion Wealth Management sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05.