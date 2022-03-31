American National Bank Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, The Hershey Co, HP Inc

New Purchases: IWB, GOOG, PLD, DHR, MA, GUNR, MLPB, REM, TIP, ADC, ARE, AMT, IVZ, AON, AIRC, ADSK, AVB, BSX, BTI, COF, CHH, CI, C, CCEP, STZ, CUZ, CCI, DRH, EA, EPD, EQIX, ELS, ESS, EXR, FR, FCX, MNST, HAS, WELL, HON, HUM, IFF, ISRG, JCI, KRC, LVS, TELL, MMC, MPW, MU, NFLX, NSC, NOC, IX, PNC, PPG, PSB, NTR, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PEG, PSA, RPM, REG, REGN, ROST, SAP, SNY, SNA, SUI, TTE, TRP, CUBE, USB, ANTM, WY, TMUS, KDP, DG, CHTR, TRNO, GM, AAT, HCA, HTA, NOW, ZTS, REXR, AMH, STOR, QSR, APLE, TEAM, MGP, PK, INVH, VICI, NTST, BNL, AAAU, GINN, NFRA, SCHD, VGT,

Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Target Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, The Hershey Co, HP Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Avery Dennison Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2022Q1, American National Bank owns 428 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 428,614 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,573 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,400 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,750 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 575,408 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%

American National Bank initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.76 and $265.28, with an estimated average price of $246.21. The stock is now traded at around $248.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2705.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $15.57 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $312.92 and $396.75, with an estimated average price of $359.86. The stock is now traded at around $355.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.27 and $315.76, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $301.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 5138.18%. The purchase prices were between $325.8 and $366.22, with an estimated average price of $345.9. The stock is now traded at around $348.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 14,405 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 160.43%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $450.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.563400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 47,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 56.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.24 and $157.01, with an estimated average price of $114.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,087 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in Target Corp by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,578 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 129.71%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $352.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2022-03-31.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57.

American National Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $103.16, with an estimated average price of $95.83.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

American National Bank sold out a holding in Crescent Energy Co. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.79.

American National Bank sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $146.29 and $184.14, with an estimated average price of $158.37.

American National Bank sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $48.56 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $52.05.