American National Bank Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, The Hershey Co, HP Inc

Wichita Falls, TX, based Investment company American National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PayPal Holdings Inc, DocuSign Inc, Target Corp, sells Applied Materials Inc, The Hershey Co, HP Inc, Rockwell Automation Inc, Avery Dennison Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, American National Bank. As of 2022Q1, American National Bank owns 428 stocks with a total value of $504 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AMERICAN NATIONAL BANK
  1. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) - 428,614 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.73%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,573 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,400 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.31%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 66,750 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.86%
  5. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 575,408 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)

American National Bank initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $229.76 and $265.28, with an estimated average price of $246.21. The stock is now traded at around $248.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,672 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

American National Bank initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2705.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 42 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2 (MLPB)

American National Bank initiated holding in UBS AG London Branch FR SP REDEEM 02/04/2040 USD 2. The purchase prices were between $15.57 and $18.2, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $18.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,804 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

American National Bank initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $312.92 and $396.75, with an estimated average price of $359.86. The stock is now traded at around $355.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

American National Bank initiated holding in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $35.15, with an estimated average price of $32.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,387 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

American National Bank initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.27 and $315.76, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $301.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 119 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

American National Bank added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 5138.18%. The purchase prices were between $325.8 and $366.22, with an estimated average price of $345.9. The stock is now traded at around $348.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 14,405 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

American National Bank added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 160.43%. The purchase prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $450.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,912 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

American National Bank added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 57.87%. The purchase prices were between $93.61 and $194.94, with an estimated average price of $133.33. The stock is now traded at around $112.563400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 47,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

American National Bank added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 56.03%. The purchase prices were between $73.24 and $157.01, with an estimated average price of $114.94. The stock is now traded at around $102.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 37,087 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

American National Bank added to a holding in Target Corp by 21.73%. The purchase prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 35,578 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

American National Bank added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 129.71%. The purchase prices were between $317.78 and $401.18, with an estimated average price of $354.77. The stock is now traded at around $352.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,569 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $86.35 and $116.02, with an estimated average price of $102.57.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

American National Bank sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $85.38 and $103.16, with an estimated average price of $95.83.

Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $34.21.

Sold Out: Crescent Energy Co (CRGY)

American National Bank sold out a holding in Crescent Energy Co. The sale prices were between $12.6 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.79.

Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

American National Bank sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $146.29 and $184.14, with an estimated average price of $158.37.

Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

American National Bank sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $48.56 and $57.35, with an estimated average price of $52.05.



