US Asset Management LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

New Purchases: D, FANG, CB, CMS, BKNG, SF, HSIC, NBR, AES, AWR, COHR, CBU, CPE, MANH, WM, BMY, JCI, JEF, MTD, PSA, VRTX, AIG, CVBF, CHCO, UMBF, HI, CI, RE, JNJ, MAA, UNF, LXP, MLI, SAFT, UDR, VFC, ENS, SM, CNP, COST, GIS, MOG.A, PNW, SPG, PUMP, EPAC, AIN, AIRC, B, CSGS, COO, WBDWV, ESS, FRT, LHX, JACK, NWBI, PEP, CMG, YUMC, NEM, NUE, PRU, AAT, AKR, BBY, BRKL, PLCE, ITGR, K, MSTR, WWW, CL, DHI, DRH, GPC, KIM, MATW, NI, LYB, MMM, ALL, AEP, CHD, OMI, GLT, RL, TRV, SBUX, VTR, WFC, WCC, ZBH, KMI, NCLH, PYPL, TFC, CATO, DBD, ECL, EIX, NOC, OXY, SLB, EBAY, MO, GE, MET, PENN, SWK, PARAA, KDP, AAOI, MRNA, KD, VTRS, PIPR, TRHC, VNT, OGN, ZIMV,

Added Positions: XOM, GOOGL, AMD, NFLX, BF.B, KO, PEG, WMT,

Reduced Positions: AAPL, TMO, NKE, QCOM, MA, FTV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Chubb, CMS Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, US Asset Management LLC. As of 2022Q1, US Asset Management LLC owns 251 stocks with a total value of $109 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,909 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,311 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,206 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,242 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,278 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%

US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.16 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $88.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,492 shares as of 2022-03-31.

US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.84 and $146.51, with an estimated average price of $130.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2022-03-31.

US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $72.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2022-03-31.

US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.85 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $64.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2022-03-31.

US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1817.16 and $2703.26, with an estimated average price of $2342.2. The stock is now traded at around $2203.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2022-03-31.

US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $216.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2022-03-31.

US Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 103.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,291 shares as of 2022-03-31.