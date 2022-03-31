US Asset Management LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc

- New Purchases: D, FANG, CB, CMS, BKNG, SF, HSIC, NBR, AES, AWR, COHR, CBU, CPE, MANH, WM, BMY, JCI, JEF, MTD, PSA, VRTX, AIG, CVBF, CHCO, UMBF, HI, CI, RE, JNJ, MAA, UNF, LXP, MLI, SAFT, UDR, VFC, ENS, SM, CNP, COST, GIS, MOG.A, PNW, SPG, PUMP, EPAC, AIN, AIRC, B, CSGS, COO, WBDWV, ESS, FRT, LHX, JACK, NWBI, PEP, CMG, YUMC, NEM, NUE, PRU, AAT, AKR, BBY, BRKL, PLCE, ITGR, K, MSTR, WWW, CL, DHI, DRH, GPC, KIM, MATW, NI, LYB, MMM, ALL, AEP, CHD, OMI, GLT, RL, TRV, SBUX, VTR, WFC, WCC, ZBH, KMI, NCLH, PYPL, TFC, CATO, DBD, ECL, EIX, NOC, OXY, SLB, EBAY, MO, GE, MET, PENN, SWK, PARAA, KDP, AAOI, MRNA, KD, VTRS, PIPR, TRHC, VNT, OGN, ZIMV,
- Added Positions: XOM, GOOGL, AMD, NFLX, BF.B, KO, PEG, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TMO, NKE, QCOM, MA, FTV,
For the details of US Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/us+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of US Asset Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,909 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,311 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,206 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,242 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 2,278 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.16 and $85.43, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $88.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,492 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.84 and $146.51, with an estimated average price of $130.01. The stock is now traded at around $140.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,495 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Stifel Financial Corp (SF)
US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Stifel Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.76 and $81.43, with an estimated average price of $72.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,667 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in CMS Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.85 and $69.99, with an estimated average price of $64.81. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,681 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $1817.16 and $2703.26, with an estimated average price of $2342.2. The stock is now traded at around $2203.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
US Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $191.44 and $217.78, with an estimated average price of $203.13. The stock is now traded at around $216.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 852 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
US Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 103.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,291 shares as of 2022-03-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of US Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. US Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. US Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. US Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that US Asset Management LLC keeps buying