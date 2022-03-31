F&V Capital Management, LLC Buys Phillips 66, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Enbridge Inc,

New Purchases: PSX, CLF, BKR, MOS, IJR, EWU, KGC,

PSX, CLF, BKR, MOS, IJR, EWU, KGC, Added Positions: CAG, QRVO, LITE, ORCL, CVS, FDX, GILD, EBAY, RTX, VZ, FOX, MLI, MSFT, MDT, GOOGL, VMI, DES, CNYA, EWG, VWO, GORO, EWJ,

CAG, QRVO, LITE, ORCL, CVS, FDX, GILD, EBAY, RTX, VZ, FOX, MLI, MSFT, MDT, GOOGL, VMI, DES, CNYA, EWG, VWO, GORO, EWJ, Reduced Positions: AMAT, QQQ, NVDA, MS, SPY, ADM, NEM, AAPL, MRO, VGK, IDEV, JNJ, QCOM, AEP, ROP, AMZN, IBB,

AMAT, QQQ, NVDA, MS, SPY, ADM, NEM, AAPL, MRO, VGK, IDEV, JNJ, QCOM, AEP, ROP, AMZN, IBB, Sold Out: ENB, TGP, FB, BRK.B, DK,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Phillips 66, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, Baker Hughes Co, Conagra Brands Inc, The Mosaic Co, sells Applied Materials Inc, Enbridge Inc, , Meta Platforms Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, F&V Capital Management, LLC. As of 2022Q1, F&V Capital Management, LLC owns 63 stocks with a total value of $330 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 228,649 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) - 717,872 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 109,128 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 171,880 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 135,687 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $75.34 and $93.2, with an estimated average price of $84.22. The stock is now traded at around $84.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 117,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.21 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $31.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 196,620 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Baker Hughes Co. The purchase prices were between $25.04 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $30.29. The stock is now traded at around $37.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 173,260 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $39 and $71.34, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $73.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.16 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $107.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,010 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $33.61. The stock is now traded at around $34.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Conagra Brands Inc by 151.43%. The purchase prices were between $30.1 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $34.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.405000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 308,054 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund by 44.32%. The purchase prices were between $30.71 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $31.213200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,725 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Gold Resource Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.52 and $2.49, with an estimated average price of $1.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $38.97 and $46.36, with an estimated average price of $42.78.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.94 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.98.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $300.79 and $359.57, with an estimated average price of $323.34.

F&V Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.52 and $22.26, with an estimated average price of $18.16.