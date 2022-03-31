Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Alphabet Inc, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Boeing Co, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

New Purchases: DBA, ATVI, ASML, RJA, ACLS, SGDM, HZNP, EWJ, MCHI, EWU, EWS, TECK, LNG, TNA, AJRD, SIVB, FVD, TAK, PTLO, THO, FPXI, GCOW, MTUM, DEO, FMC, NOC, EWG, NKLA, AMST, XL, PATH, RDVY, MXI, EUFN, EUM, IYE, EWH, IXN, IXG, FEMS, FPE, IJS, IJK, FTSM, IJJ, UCO, CCI, RELX, O, NYMT, MLI, MOH, FNF, FHI, DX, SWM, CPRT, ASXC, COF, BG, BLK, AEP, RAMP, ETV, SNDR, MTP, PFGC, IQV, BCC, CTXR, TNXP, TMUS, AMCR, HTD, TEI, SMFG, WTI, UL, UBS, STON,

GOOGL, FLNG, DGRO, HACK, DDOG, GOOG, SHOP, NFLX, SCHB, AMD, GGN, ENPH, FB, NML, TIP, IGSB, LMT, NVDA, NTR, EPD, DVYE, MKSI, SCHA, STLD, PWR, LAND, ABR, EOG, NVMI, BBVA, LRCX, PBR, CRWD, ROKU, IWM, GRWG, PYPL, COWZ, DOC, GPN, SBSW, BP, ILMN, MAC, HYG, BEP, NEM, SCHG, TX, SCHH, TSLA, DEM, SCHO, SCHR, GOLD, TZA, HYLS, UPST, IEFA, GXC, FM, IJT, ITOT, LMBS, PSK, SCHD, SCHM, SHY, ADSK, XLU, NRZ, PAAS, BKNG, NVS, RS, CRM, TSM, TTE, TCBK, KYN, PM, MTCH, EBND, EXC, EFX, OVID, DKNG, COIN, LCID, BKKT, D, KO, CF, Reduced Positions: USB, AAPL, BA, T, MSFT, ITM, SPHB, IFRA, KRE, QQQ, SPY, SCHV, INTC, DIS, ALTL, KOMP, VIS, DE, GS, PHM, MELI, IAU, NTSX, PGX, VFH, DHR, IBM, SBUX, AVGO, BABA, VGT, ABT, ADBE, DIOD, LLY, IP, TXN, WMT, DLY, IWF, VDC, MMM, BAC, COST, DHI, ITW, JNJ, PFE, QCOM, BYND, BLV, LQD, VNQ, VOO, CIEN, EMR, FISV, MPW, MS, ORCL, RTX, VZ, YUM, GRBK, FDUS, SQ, MEDP, EMQQ, RWR, XLV, CB, ABMD, ALGN, AMGN, TFC, BDX, BMY, CAH, FIS, XOM, FITB, HOLX, HD, JPM, PKG, PEP, PFG, PG, RIO, SWKS, SWK, UNP, VFC, VLO, VMC, HPI, EFR, WNS, IPGP, LL, SHEL1, SHEL1, V, NBB, NOW, CWBR, GSBD, RETA, DOCU, MRNA, UBER, CPZ, BNDX, CNRG, EEM, FIBR, ISTB, JNK, SMH, SPHD, SRVR, VCSH, VEA, VIG, XLF, XLY, ALL, MO, IVZ, NLY, BK, FDX, LVS, MRK, NI, PRU, SIMO, SPG, SO, SYNA, WFC, ET, NUV, EMF, HYT, JFR, EFC, PFLT, DSL, KHC, DBX, ZM, EGLX, CARR, OTIS, ABNB, GLBE, CHPT, CHPT, SOFI, SOFI, OPFI, SLVM, KD, IDEV, IEMG, IWR, IYR, ONEQ, ROKT, SLV, SPSB, VBK, VCIT, VCR, XAR, XLE,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Flex LNG, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, sells U.S. Bancorp, Boeing Co, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Optimum Investment Advisors. As of 2022Q1, Optimum Investment Advisors owns 849 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,342 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,994 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,294 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,514 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 9,182 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.67 and $22.25, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $77.76. The stock is now traded at around $80.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.361200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $573.04 and $797.49, with an estimated average price of $670.51. The stock is now traded at around $620.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.31 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.845600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.3 and $82.53, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $60.733900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2688.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 441 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Flex LNG Ltd by 140.32%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 56.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.85 and $61.23, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,884 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $118.76 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $146.35. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 127.66%. The purchase prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89. The stock is now traded at around $619.047500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $30.05.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $101.96 and $128.34, with an estimated average price of $112.17.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $66.37 and $82.71, with an estimated average price of $76.81.

Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $122.98, with an estimated average price of $112.43.