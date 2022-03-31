Optimum Investment Advisors Buys Alphabet Inc, Invesco DB Agriculture Fund, Activision Blizzard Inc, Sells U.S. Bancorp, Boeing Co, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

- New Purchases: DBA, ATVI, ASML, RJA, ACLS, SGDM, HZNP, EWJ, MCHI, EWU, EWS, TECK, LNG, TNA, AJRD, SIVB, FVD, TAK, PTLO, THO, FPXI, GCOW, MTUM, DEO, FMC, NOC, EWG, NKLA, AMST, XL, PATH, RDVY, MXI, EUFN, EUM, IYE, EWH, IXN, IXG, FEMS, FPE, IJS, IJK, FTSM, IJJ, UCO, CCI, RELX, O, NYMT, MLI, MOH, FNF, FHI, DX, SWM, CPRT, ASXC, COF, BG, BLK, AEP, RAMP, ETV, SNDR, MTP, PFGC, IQV, BCC, CTXR, TNXP, TMUS, AMCR, HTD, TEI, SMFG, WTI, UL, UBS, STON,
- Added Positions: GOOGL, FLNG, DGRO, HACK, DDOG, GOOG, SHOP, NFLX, SCHB, AMD, GGN, ENPH, FB, NML, TIP, IGSB, LMT, NVDA, NTR, EPD, DVYE, MKSI, SCHA, STLD, PWR, LAND, ABR, EOG, NVMI, BBVA, LRCX, PBR, CRWD, ROKU, IWM, GRWG, PYPL, COWZ, DOC, GPN, SBSW, BP, ILMN, MAC, HYG, BEP, NEM, SCHG, TX, SCHH, TSLA, DEM, SCHO, SCHR, GOLD, TZA, HYLS, UPST, IEFA, GXC, FM, IJT, ITOT, LMBS, PSK, SCHD, SCHM, SHY, ADSK, XLU, NRZ, PAAS, BKNG, NVS, RS, CRM, TSM, TTE, TCBK, KYN, PM, MTCH, EBND, EXC, EFX, OVID, DKNG, COIN, LCID, BKKT, D, KO, CF,
- Reduced Positions: USB, AAPL, BA, T, MSFT, ITM, SPHB, IFRA, KRE, QQQ, SPY, SCHV, INTC, DIS, ALTL, KOMP, VIS, DE, GS, PHM, MELI, IAU, NTSX, PGX, VFH, DHR, IBM, SBUX, AVGO, BABA, VGT, ABT, ADBE, DIOD, LLY, IP, TXN, WMT, DLY, IWF, VDC, MMM, BAC, COST, DHI, ITW, JNJ, PFE, QCOM, BYND, BLV, LQD, VNQ, VOO, CIEN, EMR, FISV, MPW, MS, ORCL, RTX, VZ, YUM, GRBK, FDUS, SQ, MEDP, EMQQ, RWR, XLV, CB, ABMD, ALGN, AMGN, TFC, BDX, BMY, CAH, FIS, XOM, FITB, HOLX, HD, JPM, PKG, PEP, PFG, PG, RIO, SWKS, SWK, UNP, VFC, VLO, VMC, HPI, EFR, WNS, IPGP, LL, SHEL1, SHEL1, V, NBB, NOW, CWBR, GSBD, RETA, DOCU, MRNA, UBER, CPZ, BNDX, CNRG, EEM, FIBR, ISTB, JNK, SMH, SPHD, SRVR, VCSH, VEA, VIG, XLF, XLY, ALL, MO, IVZ, NLY, BK, FDX, LVS, MRK, NI, PRU, SIMO, SPG, SO, SYNA, WFC, ET, NUV, EMF, HYT, JFR, EFC, PFLT, DSL, KHC, DBX, ZM, EGLX, CARR, OTIS, ABNB, GLBE, CHPT, CHPT, SOFI, SOFI, OPFI, SLVM, KD, IDEV, IEMG, IWR, IYR, ONEQ, ROKT, SLV, SPSB, VBK, VCIT, VCR, XAR, XLE,
- Sold Out: SPTS, EW, AXP, XLNX, ARES, CRL, PTC, VGK, FIVN, PATK, XSVM, INMD, GNRC, CIK, RFG, JKK, SCU, SE, JPS, VICR, CRNC, CPNG, PXD, NUSI, MNR, MCHP, NOBL, PAWZ, AOM, BATT, GPMT, FXH, ICHR, SPAB, LITE, APAM, TREX, NICE, MEI, MCS, BBWI, HTGC, CLF, GM, FCEL, HRL, ISRG, DLTR, CGC, JETS, MU, COPX, IGIB, ABC, SAVA, CEG, WEAV, UCTT, PAVM, AA, BLNK, HWM, FMO, CHNG, DOYU, IDEX, RIVN, VIR, ARNC, XPEV, AI, BTNB, OWL, NAUT, HTZ,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 113,342 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,994 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 12,294 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 19,514 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 9,182 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.67 and $22.25, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $22.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.11 and $82.31, with an estimated average price of $77.76. The stock is now traded at around $80.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20 (RJA)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in AB Svensk Exportkredit ZC SP ELMTS REDEEM 24/10/20. The purchase prices were between $8.61 and $10.4, with an estimated average price of $9.5. The stock is now traded at around $10.361200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $573.04 and $797.49, with an estimated average price of $670.51. The stock is now traded at around $620.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 275 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Sprott Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.31 and $33.54, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $33.845600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)
Optimum Investment Advisors initiated holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.3 and $82.53, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $60.733900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,346 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $2519.02 and $2960, with an estimated average price of $2715.99. The stock is now traded at around $2688.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 441 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Flex LNG Ltd (FLNG)
Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Flex LNG Ltd by 140.32%. The purchase prices were between $18 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $22.35. The stock is now traded at around $28.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 37.45%. The purchase prices were between $50.41 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)
Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 56.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.85 and $61.23, with an estimated average price of $56.23. The stock is now traded at around $57.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,884 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Datadog Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $118.76 and $174.6, with an estimated average price of $146.35. The stock is now traded at around $136.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Optimum Investment Advisors added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 127.66%. The purchase prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89. The stock is now traded at around $619.047500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 428 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $29.61 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $30.05.Sold Out: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The sale prices were between $101.96 and $128.34, with an estimated average price of $112.17.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62.Sold Out: (XLNX)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.Sold Out: Ares Management Corp (ARES)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in Ares Management Corp. The sale prices were between $66.37 and $82.71, with an estimated average price of $76.81.Sold Out: PTC Inc (PTC)
Optimum Investment Advisors sold out a holding in PTC Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $122.98, with an estimated average price of $112.43.
