Lynch & Associates Buys Alphabet Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, PROSHARES TRUST

Investment company Lynch & Associates Current Portfolio ) buys Alphabet Inc, sells AT&T Inc, PROSHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lynch & Associates. As of 2022Q1, Lynch & Associates owns 104 stocks with a total value of $413 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lynch+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,816 shares, 8.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 98,177 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 34,733 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,423 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.16% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 97,356 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $2529.29 and $2960.73, with an estimated average price of $2718.53. The stock is now traded at around $2705.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 132 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $57.49.