Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, VMware Inc

Investment company Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, L3Harris Technologies Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Texas Instruments Inc, sells JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, VMware Inc, Cerner Corp, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb. As of 2022Q1, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb owns 1546 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MASSMUTUAL TRUST CO FSB's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/massmutual+trust+co+fsb/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 705,516 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 348,476 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 315,551 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 322,578 shares, 2.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.23% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 1,001,915 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $72.9, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $65.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 51,917 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.7 and $70.66, with an estimated average price of $67.8. The stock is now traded at around $67.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 31,304 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.51 and $38.45, with an estimated average price of $28.48. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 54,447 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in JPMorgan Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.65 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $48.85. The stock is now traded at around $48.069000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,216 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $131.95 and $147.99, with an estimated average price of $139.26. The stock is now traded at around $137.804000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,585 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $454300 and $539180, with an estimated average price of $485284. The stock is now traded at around $529723.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 34.98%. The purchase prices were between $78.78 and $87, with an estimated average price of $82.74. The stock is now traded at around $81.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 494,210 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc by 28638.94%. The purchase prices were between $209.29 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $232.57. The stock is now traded at around $259.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,475 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5808.76%. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 76,873 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 169.48%. The purchase prices were between $301.62 and $407.21, with an estimated average price of $337.27. The stock is now traded at around $341.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,997 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 201.94%. The purchase prices were between $50.55 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $52.2. The stock is now traded at around $49.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 138,472 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,028 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.27 and $48.55, with an estimated average price of $46.48.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.83 and $113.12, with an estimated average price of $110.81.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.41 and $32.33, with an estimated average price of $31.1.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $26.29 and $29.74, with an estimated average price of $28.16.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in Xencor Inc. The sale prices were between $26.68 and $41.63, with an estimated average price of $32.32.

Massmutual Trust Co Fsb sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.88 and $37.56, with an estimated average price of $34.91.