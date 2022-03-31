Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Oracle Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Paramount Global, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Progressive Corp, American Express Co

Investment company Metropolis Capital Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Paramount Global, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Progressive Corp, American Express Co during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Metropolis Capital Ltd. As of 2022Q1, Metropolis Capital Ltd owns 15 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Metropolis Capital Ltd
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 79,449 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%
  2. Visa Inc (V) - 788,149 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62%
  3. State Street Corporation (STT) - 1,873,537 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
  4. Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 822,044 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,199,267 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%
New Purchase: Paramount Global (PARA)

Metropolis Capital Ltd initiated holding in Paramount Global. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $34.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.900200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 342,811 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,331,213 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 822,044 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)

Metropolis Capital Ltd sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62.



