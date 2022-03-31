Metropolis Capital Ltd Buys Oracle Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Paramount Global, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Progressive Corp, American Express Co

- New Purchases: PARA,
- Added Positions: ORCL, TXN, GOOGL, CMCSA, CSCO, MA, NWSA, QRTEA, NWS,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, PGR, V, BKNG, STT,
- Sold Out: AXP,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 79,449 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%
- Visa Inc (V) - 788,149 shares, 10.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.62%
- State Street Corporation (STT) - 1,873,537 shares, 9.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.76%
- Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 822,044 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.57%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 3,199,267 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.80%
Metropolis Capital Ltd initiated holding in Paramount Global. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $34.01. The stock is now traded at around $35.900200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 342,811 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 50.83%. The purchase prices were between $72.47 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $80.99. The stock is now traded at around $81.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,331,213 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Metropolis Capital Ltd added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $162.47 and $191.01, with an estimated average price of $176.33. The stock is now traded at around $176.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 822,044 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Metropolis Capital Ltd sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $158.74 and $198.38, with an estimated average price of $180.62.
