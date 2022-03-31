New Capital Management LP Buys AbbVie Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc

- New Purchases: ABBV, XOM, OXY, CVX, PG, EVN, XL,
- Added Positions: STIP, BRK.A, MSFT, AGG, BSV, AMZN, HD, IAGG, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: TIP, ACWI,
- Sold Out: DFAC, DFAX, FB, CMPX,
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,345 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,254 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
- iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 120,085 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.72%
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 58,840 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 61,945 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
New Capital Management LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $175.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $60.96, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55. The stock is now traded at around $159.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)
New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,736 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
New Capital Management LP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $454300 and $539180, with an estimated average price of $485284. The stock is now traded at around $529723.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.Sold Out: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $25.31.Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52.Sold Out: Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)
New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.25 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $2.08.
