Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New Capital Management LP Buys AbbVie Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company New Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Chevron Corp, sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, Compass Therapeutics Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New Capital Management LP. As of 2022Q1, New Capital Management LP owns 47 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New Capital Management LP
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,345 shares, 27.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 74,254 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
  3. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) - 120,085 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.72%
  4. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 58,840 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  5. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 61,945 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.98 and $163.75, with an estimated average price of $145.09. The stock is now traded at around $175.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 4,728 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.54 and $87.78, with an estimated average price of $77.63. The stock is now traded at around $87.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 4,912 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $60.96, with an estimated average price of $44.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,104 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $119.26 and $170.9, with an estimated average price of $143.03. The stock is now traded at around $170.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,571 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $143.22 and $164.21, with an estimated average price of $156.55. The stock is now traded at around $159.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN)

New Capital Management LP initiated holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. The purchase prices were between $11.58 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $12.57. The stock is now traded at around $11.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,736 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

New Capital Management LP added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $454300 and $539180, with an estimated average price of $485284. The stock is now traded at around $529723.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $29.14, with an estimated average price of $27.32.

Sold Out: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The sale prices were between $23.24 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $25.31.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52.

Sold Out: Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

New Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Compass Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $1.25 and $3.5, with an estimated average price of $2.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of New Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. New Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. New Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. New Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New Capital Management LP keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles