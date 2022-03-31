Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Jlb & Associates Inc Buys Trinet Group Inc, KLA Corp, F5 Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, NewMarket Corp, Global Payments Inc

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Jlb & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Trinet Group Inc, KLA Corp, F5 Inc, Target Corp, The Hershey Co, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, NewMarket Corp, Global Payments Inc, Polaris Inc, Snap-on Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jlb & Associates Inc. As of 2022Q1, Jlb & Associates Inc owns 75 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of JLB & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 213,273 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 74,013 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
  3. McCormick & Co Inc (MKC) - 263,955 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 82,617 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.17%
  5. Aon PLC (AON) - 77,350 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: Ashford Inc (AINC)

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Ashford Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.16 and $21.65, with an estimated average price of $18.04. The stock is now traded at around $16.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinat (PRS)

Jlb & Associates Inc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. 5.625% Junior Subordinat. The purchase prices were between $25.14 and $26.68, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,042 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Trinet Group Inc (TNET)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Trinet Group Inc by 590.06%. The purchase prices were between $80.74 and $102.77, with an estimated average price of $88.34. The stock is now traded at around $96.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 32,357 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 68.30%. The purchase prices were between $314.14 and $445, with an estimated average price of $374.87. The stock is now traded at around $347.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: F5 Inc (FFIV)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in F5 Inc by 68.67%. The purchase prices were between $189.19 and $242.75, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $213.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,774 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Target Corp by 48.40%. The purchase prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,973 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 28.45%. The purchase prices were between $193.21 and $216.65, with an estimated average price of $203.04. The stock is now traded at around $223.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,794 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Jlb & Associates Inc added to a holding in Evertec Inc by 27.64%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $42.91. The stock is now traded at around $40.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 18,703 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

Jlb & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202 and $220.89, with an estimated average price of $211.18.

Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Jlb & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $84.49 and $101.24, with an estimated average price of $94.47.

Sold Out: Buckle Inc (BKE)

Jlb & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Buckle Inc. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $41.64, with an estimated average price of $37.02.



