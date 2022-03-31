Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Beacon Financial Group Buys TC Energy Corp, Republic Services Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October, Sells CVS Health Corp, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Pfizer Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Beacon Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys TC Energy Corp, Republic Services Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe, sells CVS Health Corp, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Pfizer Inc, Intel Corp, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2022Q1, Beacon Financial Group owns 222 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 546,882 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31%
  2. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,340,309 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87%
  3. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 231,046 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
  4. WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 414,281 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.38%
  5. FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 391,375 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%
New Purchase: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $72.63, with an estimated average price of $66.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 110,106 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Republic Services Inc (RSG)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $136.58, with an estimated average price of $127.06. The stock is now traded at around $136.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 43,980 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.78 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $153.24. The stock is now traded at around $157.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 36,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe (DNOV)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $35.43, with an estimated average price of $34.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 154,172 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,793 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $54.35, with an estimated average price of $52.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,886 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October (DOCT)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October by 324.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $33.11, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.557500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 214,878 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 322.77%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $226.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,784 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 289.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,546 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 204.30%. The purchase prices were between $96.48 and $127.01, with an estimated average price of $107.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,481 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.529600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,889 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Sold Out: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $34.79 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: (KL)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.49 and $42.75, with an estimated average price of $39.65.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.23.

Sold Out: VSE Corp (VSEC)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $43.3 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $49.95.

Sold Out: Washington Federal Inc (WAFD)

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $35.11.



