Beacon Financial Group Buys TC Energy Corp, Republic Services Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October, Sells CVS Health Corp, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Pfizer Inc

Dallas, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TC Energy Corp, Republic Services Inc, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe, sells CVS Health Corp, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund, Pfizer Inc, Intel Corp, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beacon Financial Group. As of 2022Q1, Beacon Financial Group owns 222 stocks with a total value of $730 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BEACON FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/beacon+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 546,882 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.31% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL) - 1,340,309 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 231,046 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (EPS) - 414,281 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 36.38% FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS) - 391,375 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89%

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in TC Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.73 and $72.63, with an estimated average price of $66.69. The stock is now traded at around $73.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 110,106 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in Republic Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.96 and $136.58, with an estimated average price of $127.06. The stock is now traded at around $136.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 43,980 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $146.78 and $158.33, with an estimated average price of $153.24. The stock is now traded at around $157.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 36,431 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - Novembe. The purchase prices were between $33.37 and $35.43, with an estimated average price of $34.39. The stock is now traded at around $34.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 154,172 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.2 and $110.38, with an estimated average price of $110.29. The stock is now traded at around $110.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 15,793 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.03 and $54.35, with an estimated average price of $52.86. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 17,886 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - October by 324.69%. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $33.11, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $32.557500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 214,878 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 322.77%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $91.43, with an estimated average price of $91.41. The stock is now traded at around $91.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 56,880 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.07%. The purchase prices were between $209.25 and $242.21, with an estimated average price of $224.27. The stock is now traded at around $226.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 28,784 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 289.81%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $82.4, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $87.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,546 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 204.30%. The purchase prices were between $96.48 and $127.01, with an estimated average price of $107.63. The stock is now traded at around $103.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 19,481 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 73.10%. The purchase prices were between $46.26 and $62.64, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $64.529600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 37,889 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $50.17 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $50.25.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $34.79 and $42.01, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.49 and $42.75, with an estimated average price of $39.65.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.23.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in VSE Corp. The sale prices were between $43.3 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $49.95.

Beacon Financial Group sold out a holding in Washington Federal Inc. The sale prices were between $32.82 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $35.11.