Roblox to Report Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Financial Results on May 10, 2022

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of April 2022, after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The company will also conduct a conference call on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 5:30 AM PT / 8:30 AM ET to answer questions regarding its financial results.

The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from the Roblox investor relations website at ir.roblox.com. An online replay and transcript of the call will be available on the investor relations website shortly following the call and will remain available for at least 12 months.

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to connect one billion people with optimism and civility. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world visit Roblox to enrich the way people connect, create, and express themselves through shared, immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of millions of creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

