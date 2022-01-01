Don Bausley Named Regional Director for the Mountain Region at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management

J.P.+Morgan+Wealth+Management has named Don Bausley a Regional Director overseeing the Mountain region, based in Denver. He leads Market Directors and financial advisors working with customers in over 170 Chase branches in Colorado, Utah and Idaho. Don reports to Nikki Hartung, Divisional Director, and has joined her West Division leadership team.

To better serve customers and be able to absorb rapid growth, J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has created new Regional Director roles in key regions while continuing to hire more branch-based advisors to help more customers. These advisors work in Chase branches and serve clients right in their local communities.

“Don’s 30+ years at JPMorgan Chase and experience managing advisors in northern California makes him an excellent fit to help run our business in the Mountain region,” said Eric Tepper, CEO of Chase Wealth Management. “I know our team and customers in the Mountain region will benefit from his leadership.”

Don was previously a Market Director in California’s Bay Area. He earned a master’s degree from the University of Colorado, Boulder and a bachelor’s degree from Regis University.

J.P. Morgan Wealth Management is the U.S. wealth management business of JPMorgan Chase & Co., a leading global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. J.P. Morgan Wealth Management has ~4,700 advisors and more than $700 billion of assets under supervision. Clients can choose how and where they want to invest. They can do it digitally, remotely, or in person by meeting with an advisor in one of our 4,800 Chase branches throughout the U.S., or in one of our 21 offices. For more information, go to www.jpmorganwealthmanagement.com and follow %40JPMWealth on Twitter.

