Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Updates Timing of First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Announces Related Conference Call

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) ("Knight-Swift", the "Company", or "we") has revised the timing of its 2022 first quarter earnings release and now expects to release its first quarter results after market close on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Additionally, Knight-Swift will host a live conference call with analysts and investors to discuss the earnings release, the results of operations, and other matters following its earnings press release on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. EDT. (Please note that, since the call will begin promptly as scheduled, you will need to join a few minutes prior to that time.) Slides to accompany this call will be posted on the Company’s website and will be available to download just prior to the scheduled conference call. To view the presentation, please visit https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knight-swift.com%2F, "First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Presentation."

The earnings release will be available on the Company’s website https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knight-swift.com%2F, and the Form 8-K will be available on the SEC website, http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov.

The public will be able to listen and participate in the conference telephonically by dialing (855) 733-9163. An audio replay of the conference will be posted on the Company’s website for at least seven (7) days after the meeting (https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.knight-swift.com%2F).

The Company assumes no responsibility to update any information posted on its website.

The earnings release may contain forward-looking statements made by the Company that involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Investors are directed to the information contained in Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, in Knight-Swift’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 for a discussion of the risks that may affect the Company's future operating results. Actual results may differ.

