Texas Instruments to webcast its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders

April 28, 2022, 8:30 a.m. Central time

DALLAS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will hold its annual meeting of stockholders on Thursday, April 28, at 8:30 a.m. Central time in Dallas. The audio webcast of the meeting can be heard live through the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.ti.com/ir. An archived copy of the webcast will also be available shortly after the end of the meeting.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures, tests and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. Our passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors is alive today, as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology smaller, more efficient, more reliable and more affordable – making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. We think of this as Engineering Progress. It's what we do and have been doing for decades. Learn more at TI.com.

