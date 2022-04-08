Sky Announces CFO Change

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2022 / Sky Gold Corp. ( TSXV:SKYG, Financial)(OTC PINK:SRKZF)("Sky Gold Corp." or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Leon Ho will replace John Masters as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Masters will also be resigning as a Board member as well as the Corporate Secretary of Sky Gold.

Mr. Ho is a chartered professional accountant working at Cross Davis & Company LLP, a chartered professional accountant firm providing accounting services to publicly listed entities, primarily in the mining sector.

The Company thanks Mr. Masters for his years of valuable service to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Company further announces it has set 2,000,000 options at $0.08 good for 2 years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

About Sky Gold Corp.

Sky Gold Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties globally.

